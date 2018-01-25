Morning Update: Two provincial PC leaders step down amid harassment allegations

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Patrick Brown has stepped down as Ontario PC leader amid sexual misconduct allegations

Story continues below advertisement

Brown announced his resignation hours after holding a late press conference where he "categorically" denied allegations that he had inappropriate sexual relations with teenage girls. CTV News spoke with two women who alleged Brown made advances on them while he was a federal MP. One was an underage high-school student at the time of the alleged incident, while the other was in university and working for his constituency office. In a late-night conference call, Progressive Conservative caucus members called on Brown to resign. He agreed, but said in his statement that he would stay on as an MPP while he "definitively" clears his name from "false allegations." The PC party is now without a leader just months before June's provincial election.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Watch Patrick Brown's emotional denial of sexual misconduct allegations (The Canadian Press)

Heads up: We have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week - a woman who works at The Globe - highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

Nova Scotia's PC Party leader was forced to step down following harassment allegations

Late last year, a complainant came forward with "allegations of inappropriate behaviour" against Jamie Baillie. The Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia then hired an investigator to conduct a probe; after those findings were submitted Tuesday night, the party, with unanimous support from caucus, asked Baillie to resign. "The PC Party does not, and will not, tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace," the party said in a statement. Baillie had announced his decision to exit politics last fall, but was planning on staying on until a new leader was chosen. In a statement, Baillie said he was leaving immediately "for personal reasons."

Go here to read the full list of public figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Another former RCMP doctor is facing sexual assault allegations

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police are investigating accusations that a doctor sexually harassed RCMP recruits when conducting medical examinations in the 1980s and 90s. The news follows more than 20 sexual-assault complaints against a different RCMP doctor in Nova Scotia. Those incidents, which are being investigated by Halifax police, are alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 2003. So far, no charges have been laid against either doctor. Their names have not been made public.

Feb. 8 is the deadline for claims to be filed in a settlement the RCMP reached in 2016 to compensate assault and harassment victims. Nearly 1,000 women have submitted claims so far.

Ottawa has hit the 'pause button' on approving permits for arms exports to Saudi Arabia

The federal government stopped approving new permits after it began an investigation last summer into Saudi Arabia's use of Canadian-made armoured vehicles against its Shia minority population. At least two Canadian companies have been providing armoured vehicles to the Saudis. Ottawa won't say if it also suspended existing arms export permits, which would have halted an already-approved shipment. The government says its probe into the matter is "largely completed" but won't say when those details will be made public. Canada's arms export rules call for restrictions on sales to countries with "persistent record of serious violations of the human rights of their citizens."

Donald Trump says he's willing to be interviewed by Robert Mueller under oath

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I would do it under oath." Mueller, in his role as special counsel, is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. election. Trump's lawyers are currently in discussions with Mueller's team about an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, among others, has reportedly been questioned by Mueller's team about whether Trump tried to obstruct justice in the Russia probe. Separately, Trump has denied a report that he asked then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the election. Trump continues to deny an obstruction of justice or collusion with Russia.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aurora bought CanniMed in a $1.2-billion deal

Despite only $4.7-million in revenue in a recent quarter, CanniMed has been been valued at more than $1-billion in the largest deal to date in Canada's bullish marijuana market (for subscribers). Aurora launched a hostile takeover bid for CanniMed in November and has been trying to hammer out a deal ever since. While Aurora's initial offer capped CanniMed's value at $24 a share, this deal values the company at nearly $47 per share. CanniMed CEO Brett Zettl said he was "very disappointed" by the outcome and warned of "significant" risk in the transaction.

Here's Jeffrey Jones's take on the state of the industry: "The future market for recreational marijuana has been forecast at $8-billion and higher. That's in addition to current medical sales. A push toward legitimacy among producers has also added to the allure. … Meanwhile, everyone's beer-league hockey teammate, Uber driver and yoga instructor is claiming to be getting rich investing in pot stocks. It's prompting some killjoy investment experts to suggest this could be the equivalent of the dot-com era for millennials." (for subscribers)

MORNING MARKETS

Markets mixed

The euro steadied at a three-year high on Thursday and shares inched back as traders waited to see if the European Central Bank would try to cool the currency's hottest run in nearly four years. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET, while Germany's DAX was down 0.2 per cent. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar has traded so far in a range of 80.9 cents to 81.3 cents. Brent crude hit $71 a barrel for the first time since 2014, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, a record-breaking run of declines in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker U.S. dollar.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

The Quebec mosque shooting: Je me souviens

"Turning away from trauma is a common instinct. When bad things happen, many of us try to bury the pain, shame and mental scars, hoping they'll just fade away. Whether after an individual death or larger tragedy, the pattern is familiar. After receiving an initial outpouring of well-meaning sympathy, those most bereaved are gradually abandoned. It's too much to acknowledge the true depth of their suffering, and the reality that it might never end. This is what I see happening in the wake of last year's shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (CCIQ), when six men were killed on the evening of January 29, 2017. The nation was shocked, for a minute. Politicians pontificated about standing up to hate. Then, slowly, most of us backed away. The Quebec City community is still reeling, but Canada has moved on." – Denise Balkissoon

Is Stephen Miller the new Steve Bannon?

"Ever since Donald Trump threw Steve Bannon overboard, Stephen Miller, 32, has been called everything from Donald Trump's brain to the details-challenged President's puppet master. Now a senior adviser in the West Wing, Miller is blamed (or credited, by the far right) for sinking a deal between Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and the White House, which led to the nearly three-day government shutdown. The deal would have seen the extension of protected status for illegal immigrants who came to the country as children in exchange for Democratic support for initial funding of a border wall. … [Miller] embodies the seething hard-right resentment toward illegal immigrants that propelled Trump's campaign." – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

Yoga vs. Pilates: How to choose the right discipline for your needs

While both put a focus on breathing and mindfulness, yoga and Pilates each serve different needs. If you have osteoporosis, look to machine-based Pilates or Pilates classes with small weights. If you want to lose weight, flow yoga or machine Pilates may be a good bet (but you'll still need to do high-intensity workouts). If you're very flexible, prioritize Pilates and stay away from hot yoga. If you're very stressed, try restorative yoga.

MOMENT IN TIME

Mass protests break out in Egypt

Jan. 25, 2011: For most of his 30 years as Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak maintained a grip on power that seemed unshakable. Suddenly, however, it all came crashing down. On this day, millions of protesters from across social and political spectra gathered in Cairo's Tahrir Square, inspired by the successful overthrow of the Tunisian president the day before. They were joined by others protesting in cities across the country, all demanding the ouster of the man whose obsession with security and power had fostered a culture of corruption and police brutality. It was more than a one-day show: the protesters, to be satisfied with nothing less than Mubarak's resignation, stayed day, after day, after day. Troops loyal to Mubarak cracked down on dissent, and the ensuing violence led to the deaths of hundreds of people. With the international community urging peace, and the protesters refusing to give in to intimidation, in the end it was too much for even Mubarak to handle. On Feb. 11, he resigned, handing power over to a military junta. – Ken Carriere

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.