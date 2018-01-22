Morning Update newsletter: U.S. shutdown continues; Super Bowl matchup set

Good morning,

Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to end the U.S. government shutdown

The shutdown took effect over the weekend after the Senate voted against a bill to fund the government. Politicians are now set to hold a vote at noon ET today in an attempt to reach a short-term funding deal through Feb. 8. The major impasse is a clash over immigration, with Democrats calling for a solution to address the fate of "Dreamers" – those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

It's a rough start to Donald Trump's second year in office, writes U.S. correspondent Joanna Slater. Both Republicans and Democrats are questioning the President's leadership on the immigration issue, with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer saying: "Negotiating with President Trump is like negotiating with Jell-O."

Justin Trudeau will play down NAFTA worries at Davos

The Prime Minister, along with a number of cabinet ministers, are heading for Switzerland today to attend the annual World Economic Forum (for subscribers). While there, Trudeau is expected to push the world's elites to make investments in Canada, and emphasize that Canada is prepared should Donald Trump decide to pull the U.S. out of the North American free-trade agreement. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz recently warned that NAFTA uncertainty is causing corporations to delay Canadian investment decisions, which in turn could lead to a major hit to the economy. Opposition MPs, meanwhile, are calling Trudeau's trip nothing more than a chance to schmooze with billionaires and celebrities.

Here's Campbell Clark's take on NAFTA: "It's no longer just the risk that Trump will suddenly withdraw from NAFTA. Trudeau is lobbying U.S. business about the danger of killing NAFTA, but at some point, Canada's interests might depend on reassuring investors that Canada's trade will go on after NAFTA." (for subscribers)

Trump had planned to make the trip to Davos, but he may now be forced to stay in Washington thanks to the government shutdown. If Trump does go, Don Tapscott argues that he may be the elephant in the china shop: "The mission of the forum – this year's theme is Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World – is to facilitate dialogue and rise above national interests to solve global problems. Trump's 'America First' mantra is all about national interests."

The man accused of murdering two Toronto gay men was on the police's radar since last fall

The owner of an auto parts shop said police came to his business in October to try to find Bruce McArthur's vehicle. McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, was charged last week with first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, and police believe there may be more victims. Once police located McArthur's vehicle, auto shop owner Dominic Vetere said officers told him they found blood in the van. Police have refused to comment on the timeline of their investigation as they continue to search properties linked to McArthur. The bodies of Esen and Kinsman have not yet been found.

New details have emerged in South Africa's biggest corruption scandal since apartheid

And the allegations against the powerful Gupta family will have implications for Canada's export credit agency. The Guptas profited from a criminal scheme to loot $20-million (U.S.) from a project meant to help poor farmers, prosecutors say. South African first media reported on the alleged dairy-farm scheme in 2013, although these are the first formal accusations of criminal wrongdoing.

In 2015, Export Development Canada loaned $41-million to the Guptas to help fund their purchase of a $52-million Bombardier luxury jet (EDC ended up cancelling the deal late last year and is now trying to get the plane back). Both EDC and Bombardier have said they saw no indications of criminal wrongdoing when reviewing the deal with the Guptas. Now, prosecutors say two Gupta-owned companies that negotiated the aircraft deal were among the recipients of money looted from the dairy project.

The Patriots and the Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are playing for the National Football League title yet again after a come-from-behind 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They'll play a confident Philadelphia Eagles team that crushed the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 38-7. The win destroyed the Vikings' hopes of playing on home turf when the Super Bowl goes down on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

At last year's big game, the Patriots scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and added a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. Brady and coach Bill Belichick are vying for their sixth Super Bowl rings together. Their third win side-by-side came against the Eagles in 2005.

Hundreds of thousands turned out for women's marches

From Washington to New York to Los Angeles, women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday to voice their disapproval of Donald Trump on the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. While not as large as last year's marches, turnout was still strong: New York, for example, saw 200,000 stream by Central Park before shouting "shame" as they passed by a Trump-branded building. This year's marches and connected events pointed to an effort to get more women to the polls at the midterm elections set for November.

Stocks mixed

Global stocks and U.S. bond markets on Monday shrugged off a government shutdown in Washington, although the greenback pulled back as the euro continued its strong start to the year. Tokyo's Nikkei inched up, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each gained about 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 4:50 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each down by more than 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar is up above 80 cents (U.S.). Crude futures edged higher.

Canada must rethink health spending strategy

"If we want a healthier Canada, we should spend less on health care. That's the counterintuitive conclusion of a new study. But, of course, there's a catch: To reap the benefits, we need to spend the savings on social programs such as income assistance, subsidized housing, early childhood education and affordable child care. In other words, we don't need to spend less on health, we need to do a better job of allocating our health dollars. To start, we must redefine 'health spending.' The vast majority of our health dollars go to providing care after people fall ill – principally for hospitals, physician services and drugs. Only about 5 per cent of health dollars go to prevention and health promotion. But that's only part of the story. We spend about three times as much on sickness care as we do on social programs." – André Picard

In Venezuela, heaven has become hell

"My wife and I, together with our children, were forced to flee [Venezuela]. We were accused of collaborating with the Attorney-General in the dissemination of documents that prove the government's fraud in designating 33 magistrates for the Supreme Court, many of them involved in various crimes. … The government claims that nothing is wrong in Venezuela but the political upheaval is at its highest. It's not only middle-class students who are protesting on the streets when hunger is a fact for many. How can my wife and I explain to our children why they had to abandon their country, to leave their friends behind and become forced foreigners, exiled and banished, only because their parents were persecuted for telling the truth?" – Alexander Durate, who is now a refugee along with his family is a refugee living in Toronto

When it comes to sex, women are more than just gatekeepers

"The persistent belief that men have sex for pleasure while women have sex in exchange for things they want – love, marriage, a promotion, or even just the chance to spend a night with a famous person they admire – has convinced many people that once a man has gained a woman's permission to have sex, he can pretty much do anything he wants. The widespread acceptance of this transactional approach to sex has given us a model of consent – which some call the "gatekeeper model" – that is failing to protect women from very unpleasant sexual experiences. We need a new one. And there is reason to believe a new model of consent is indeed emerging." – economist Marina Adshade and professor Neil McArthur

Vancouver Art Gallery needs to come clean about authenticity of Group of Seven art

"Three years ago, the Vancouver Art Gallery trumpeted a major coup: 'Newly discovered and never-before-displayed' oil paintings by iconic Group of Seven founder J.E.H. MacDonald had been donated to the museum and would soon be on display. The news caused quite a stir in the art world, especially in Canada. … It was not long after the announcement, however, that experts in the art world began to quietly express their skepticism. They urged the gallery to get the art independently tested to confirm its authenticity. Surely hoping to silence the doubters, [Gallery director Kathleen] Bartels had some of the pieces sent to the Canadian Conservation Institute in Ottawa for scientific testing. That was the spring of 2016. The institute delivered its report to the VAG that September. The VAG refused to reveal what the institute had found." – Gary Mason

The baby boomers' stealth killer: hepatitis C

About 75 per cent of Canadians with hepatitis C are baby boomers. While many still link the liver-scarring disease to intravenous drug use, most infections are caused by contaminated medical equipment, researchers found. Symptoms of hepatitis C include fatigue, joint pain and weight loss. But even if you don't think you're affected, it won't hurt to ask your doctor to test for the disease (U.S. guidelines advise all boomers to get tested.)

The first day in the Pickton trial

Jan. 22, 2007: It would go down as the one of the most shocking and sensational murder trials in the country's history. And when it was over, the name Robert (Willie) Pickton would become synonymous with evil incarnate. A packed and riveted B.C. Supreme Court courtroom heard the Crown open its case against the Coquitlam, B.C., pig farmer, detailing how – in a taped, prison-cell conversation with an undercover police officer – he'd confessed to killing 49 women. Pickton said he was hoping to make it an even 50 but got "sloppy." Police had evidence to charge him with 26 deaths, although the first trial only dealt with six, because of the size and complexity of the case. After Pickton was found guilty and sent away to life in prison, the Crown decided against a second trial on the remaining charges, citing the enormous costs involved and the fact that Pickton had no chance of ever again being free. A provincial inquiry would look into why it took years for police to do anything about the women who went missing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside over three decades, starting in the late 1970s. It found "blatant failures" by investigators and police and societal bias against prostitutes and Indigenous women, who were preyed upon by Canada's most notorious serial killer. – Gary Mason

