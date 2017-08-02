Supply management and NAFTA: What Canadians think



Dairy, eggs and poultry are a touchy subject. Donald Trump has called Canada’s dairy-import restrictions a “disgrace.” Meanwhile, the Dairy Farmers of Canada are in the midst of an ad blitz that includes a spot featuring campers eating ice cream. It’s all part of the tensions leading up to renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement. But Canada’s supply-management system, which favours homegrown producers, apparently isn’t all that important to many Canadians.



Only 29 per cent want Ottawa to stand firm and protect supply management during NAFTA talks, according to a new Angus Reid survey. Meanwhile, 26 per cent say the supply system should be on the chopping block, while 45 per cent want it used as a bargaining chip. Maybe more telling, though, is that most Canadians aren’t familiar with the system: Just 4 per cent said they know a lot about it, while 58 per cent said they don’t know anything.



A prominent human-rights lawyer is calling for end to Canadian arms sales to Saudi Arabia



Former federal Liberal cabinet minister and human-rights lawyer Irwin Cotler has some blunt words on Saudi Arabia’s apparent use of Canadian-made combat vehicles against its own citizens: “I don’t think we should be [undertaking] arms sales with a country that is engaged in major human-rights violations.” Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland ordered an investigation after The Globe and Mail reported on video and photo footage that appears to show vehicles made by a Newmarket, Ont., company being used by the Saudis in the country’s Eastern Province amid a conflict with Shia militants. If Canada were to take a hard line on arms exports, it may have international company: Sweden appears set to pass legislation next year that would restrict or possibly end arms sales to Saudi Arabia.



Here’s what The Globe’s editorial board has to say: “If the allegations prove true, Freeland should suspend future sales of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, including the controversial $15-billion deal to supply Riyadh with armoured vehicles produced at the General Dynamics plant in London, Ont. … Canada has a defence industry that creates thousands of jobs; the government is right to try to promote it, and to use it to cement alliances. But in order to be respected – and to support human rights and the desire for a more peaceful world – there has to be a line in the sand that Canada will not cross. Let this be that line.”



Ottawa approved for-profit plasma clinic despite warning from Canadian Blood Services



In January, Canadian Blood Services warned the federal government that for-profit plasma collection put the voluntary blood-donation system at risk. But six months later, Health Canada approved the country’s third paid plasma clinic. In a letter, the CBS said evidence from countries including the U.S. and Hungary have shown unpaid blood donors have declined, instead becoming paid donors. For its part, Health Canada has asked an expert panel to explore how an expansion of plasma collection could affect the overall blood system.



Track star Usain Bolt: Stop doping or the sport will die



Usain Bolt has a direct message to his fellow track and field athletes: Stop doping or the sport will die. “Hopefully they understand what they need to do as athletes to help sports move forward,” Bolt said. He also called the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal a new low for athletics.



The star Jamaican sprinter is set to retire after the world track and field championships, which start on Friday in London. He’s picked up eight Olympic gold medals, 11 world titles and set six world records over the course of his career.



Asian tech stocks jump on Apple results



Asian technology stocks hit 17-year peaks and Wall Street’s Dow index looked set to break 22,000 points on Wall Street later, as blockbuster earnings from Apple rippled out to component makers globally. Shares in the world’s most valuable company surged 6 per cent after-hours to a record of more than $159, taking its market capitalisation above $830-billion. On Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.47 per cent to 20,080.04. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.24 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was off 0.20 per cent. In Europe, the FTSE 100 fell 21.54 points to 7,402.12. Germany's DAX lost 0.04 per cent and France's CAC 40 declined 0.31 per cent. Oil prices were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.62 cents (U.S.).



Petronas did Canada a favour. Just ask Australia



“When gas prices in Asian markets surged past $15 per MMbtu in 2009, and again in 2012, gas producers everywhere salivated; but in Australia’s case they could act on that greed quickly. Several massive LNG projects were built, virtually simultaneously, all aiming to cash in on premium Asian prices. … after construction started, Asian gas prices fell by two-thirds (not surprising given all that coming new capacity), way below break-even levels. All the plants are bleeding red ink; writedowns already exceed $10-billion for [three] Queensland plants. With construction work done, just a few hundred workers remain to operate the plants. One-time boom towns have been left with a massive hangover, including collapsed housing prices.” – Jim Stanford, Harold Innis Industry Professor of Economics at McMaster University



In Venezuela, an unprecedented economic collapse



“The Maduro government’s all-out attack on liberty and democracy is deservedly attracting greater international attention. The Organization of American States and the European Union have issued scathing reports, and the U.S. recently announced new sanctions. But Venezuela’s problems are not just political. Addressing the unprecedented economic catastrophe that the government has caused will also require the concerted support of the international community.” – Ricardo Hausmann, former minister of planning of Venezuela



The gym rat’s unwritten code of etiquette



If you’re thinking of spending more time at the gym, here are a few etiquette tips: First, do not disturb. Just like you wouldn’t walk over to a co-workers desk and try and chat away with them while they’re in the middle of something, the same goes for the gym. Two, put down your phone. Music is fine, but if you spend your time scrolling through Facebook it’s going to take much longer to finish your workout. Lastly, share the equipment. If it’s a busy time let others “work in” while you’re taking a break between sets.



Einstein pens letter to FDR



Aug. 2, 1939: “Watchfulness, and if necessary, quick action,” urged Albert Einstein to Franklin Roosevelt. It was deep concern that brought the famous physicist to sign off on those words, imploring the U.S. president to jump-start the United States’ atomic research program. Einstein had fled Germany upon Hitler’s election. Now, he feared the Nazi Party was in the process of developing an atomic bomb. Signing a letter such as this one was out of character for Einstein: He was a pacifist, but he was worried that if the United States did not begin its own atomic program, Nazi Germany would be the only country in possession of the weapon of mass destruction. The letter wasn’t delivered until October, 1939, because of the outbreak of the Second World War. Upon receiving it, Roosevelt told his military adviser, “This needs action.” And so, the Manhattan Project was born, eventually leading to atomic bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima – military actions that Einstein denounced. – Megan Marrelli



