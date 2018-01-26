Morning Update: What’s next for Ontario PCs; Quebec mosque attack one year later

What's next for the Ontario PCs after Patrick Brown's resignation

The election is just four months away, and the Ontario Progressive Conservatives are without a leader. The PC caucus forced Brown out after allegations surfaced of inappropriate sexual relations with teenage girls. The PCs are expected to select an interim leader today. As for a permanent leader, it's unclear whether the party will make a selection or instead turn to a formal leadership race.

Some Tory MPPs think keeping an interim leader in place would give the party its best shot at success in the election. But others say it would be undemocratic to not allow party members to vote for a new leader. Many of the possible candidates being mentioned are not currently serving as MPPs, including Christine Elliott (who lost the 2015 leadership vote to Brown) and Caroline Mulroney (the daughter of ex-PM Brian Mulroney).

Story continues below advertisement

Here's Adam Radwanski's take: "With a couple of months at most to prepare for the election and introduce himself or herself to Ontarians, his successor will either have to start virtually from scratch, or work with an apparatus custom-built for a leader last seen literally fleeing the building. Possibly it will prove a good fit, and the PCs will reach heights Brown could not have led them to even without the allegations that felled him. But it's uncharted territory the Tories are headed into, and it's unlikely they'll be as unified figuring out how to navigate it as they were in tossing Brown overboard."

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Heads up: We have a new weekly newsletter called Amplify that will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will have a different guest editor each week - a woman who works at The Globe - highlighting a topic of the author's choice. Sign up today.

Federal minister Kent Hehr resigned from cabinet over sexual-harassment allegations

His resignation as minister of sport and persons with disabilities came after an Alberta public servant tweeted about Hehr's alleged conduct during his time in the Alberta Legislature. "I was told to avoid being in [an] elevator with Kent Hehr. He would make comments. He would make you feel unsafe," Kristin Raworth wrote. Justin Trudeau said Hehr was leaving his post while an independent investigation is conducted. He will remain a member of the Liberal caucus.

Trudeau has taken action in the past when members of his party were accused of sexual misconduct: Calgary MP Darshan Kang left the Liberal caucus in August following sexual-harassment allegations; and in 2014, before becoming Prime Minister, Trudeau suspended two MPs – Scott Andrews and Massimo Pacetti – from caucus after harassment complaints from two female NDP MPs.

Here's writer A. H. Reaume's take on political workplace culture: "There is a whisper network in politics. There are men that women are told to stay away from. But these whispers don't reach everyone. It also seems that those who have the power to change the culture of political parties are often less concerned with protecting young staffers or volunteers from harassment and more concerned with confidentiality and the political optics of that harassment becoming known. This is not acceptable."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A year after Quebec City mosque attack, many Muslims wonder if things are getting worse

Threatening mail, a firebombed car, a defaced Koran. That's just a glimpse of what Mohamed Labidi and his mosque have experienced following last January's attack on their congregation that left six dead. "We thought that by now we would have made progress toward living together, that we'd see a groundswell to stomp out hate. But the opposite happened," said Labidi, whose car was firebombed in his driveway last August.

Hate crimes in Quebec City doubled to 42 last year from 21 the year before. And academics say media commentators in the province have been stoking hatred of Muslims. The provincial government, meanwhile, passed a controversial face-covering law, Bill 62, which critics say discriminates against Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka.

Ottawa won't join the court challenge to Quebec's Bill 62

The federal government has decided to stay out of a coming constitutional challenge to Quebec's Bill 62, a law that bans people from giving or receiving public services while wearing face coverings. Critics, including Justin Trudeau, have said the government shouldn't be telling people how to dress. The federal government usually waits until the appeal process if it wants to contest a provincial law, but there were two cases where it stepped in right away: One was to protest Quebec's language law in the 1980s, and the other to protect LGBTQ rights in Alberta in the 1990s.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has put forward a plan to address the fate of Dreamers

His proposal would offer a path to citizenship – "over a period of 10 to 12 years" – for 1.8 million people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But, in exchange, he's calling for further restrictions on legal immigration and $25-billion (U.S.) for border security. The Barack Obama-era protections for younger immigrants cover about 690,000, but Trump's plan would expand that number by adjusting parameters. But to achieve citizenship those individuals would need to pass a number of requirements.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks largely higher

Global stocks were set for their 10th straight week of gains on Friday, while the euro jumped more than half a per cent as comments by U.S. officials this week advocating their support for a weak dollar reverberated through currency markets. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.9 per cent by about 6:10 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar traded between 80.7 and 81.3 US cents, and was above the 81-cent mark heading into the New York open. Oil prices reversed earlier falls as the weak dollar was seen supporting fuel consumption.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

On Canada Post, Ottawa delivers the wrong package

"Ottawa's announcement this week that it is scrapping the phase-out of home mail delivery undertaken by the Harper Conservatives is one of those non-decisions for which governments are infamous. The move doesn't help the 840,000 homes that have already lost home delivery service and instead rely on community mailboxes. At the same time, it foregoes the $400-million in cost savings that the Harper plan would have created, were it seen through." – Globe editorial

As long as there are tax cuts, the Davos elite seem prepared to live with Trump agenda

"The non-Trump leaders who descended on Davos this week all said the same thing: Globalization is good, provided it is accompanied by policies to spread the wealth and protect the vulnerable, while multilateral efforts are needed to defeat the evils of populism and protectionism. … Such is the irony of the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, where everyone pledges to combat the triple threats of wealth inequality, global warming and protectionism but where corporate leaders seem practically giddy about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies." – Konrad Yakabuski

FILM FRIDAY

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool: Kate Taylor gives the drama, based on the true story of fading actress Gloria Grahame, three out of four stars, and asks: "So when will Annette Bening win her Oscar already?"

A Futile and Stupid Gesture: Barry Hertz says the new Netflix comedy "is the best National Lampoon movie to arrive since Christmas Vacation, perhaps Animal House – although it's not technically a Lampoon production."

And in case you missed the Academy Awards news: see the full list of nominees, read about the biggest snubs, and find out why the picks helped crack, but not break, film's glass ceiling.

HEALTH PRIMER

Deconstructing 'no pain, no gain' and other fitness fables

There's some thought in gym circles that being sore the next day is a sign of a good workout. But if you're just trying to improve mood or decrease anxiety, walking can be beneficial but won't make you sore. Likewise, if your body is already sore, you should do an active recovery workout, which would promote blood flow and help ensure quality sleep. All of which isn't to say being sore is a bad thing – just don't ditch your routine for the sake of "feeling" your workout.

MOMENT IN TIME

The Phantom of the Opera opens on Broadway

Jan. 26, 1988: The venue for the Broadway premiere of The Phantom of the Opera was the Majestic Theatre – "majestic" being suitable to describe the lavish musical itself. Already a hit in London's West End before arriving in North America, a then-record $16,583,417 (U.S.) worth of tickets had been sold for the Andrew Lloyd Webber extravaganza before it played its first preview in New York on Jan. 9. "There's nothing available for more than a year," a ticket broker said before the premiere. These were heady days for musicals on both sides of the Atlantic. "The straight play is dead," declared a headline in the London weekly newspaper The Stage. Composed and co-produced by Webber, directed by Harold Prince and designed by Maria Bjornson, the gothic backstage melodrama starred Michael Crawford as a disfigured, musical-genius haunter of a Paris opera house in love with a chorus singer (played by British actress Sarah Brightman). Reviews of the swooping-chandelier stunner were mixed, thus denying Webber the important critical awe he reportedly wished for. Still, Phantom was Broadway's biggest box office hit in years and would go on to sweep the Tony Awards. Broadway's longest-running show, the Phantom, haunts the Majestic Theatre to this day. – Brad Wheeler

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.