B.C. politics: What comes next



BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver has decided to throw his support behind the NDP. The agreement could end the Liberals’ long reign in power and elevate NDP Leader John Horgan to premier. Here’s what comes next:



The deal: Under the agreement, the Greens and NDP would combine to have a total seat count of 44, a one seat advantage over the Liberals. It’s not a formal coalition, but in principle would allow the NDP to survive a four-year term. Full details will be released today after the NDP caucus votes to ratify the deal.



Countdown: Liberal Premier Christy Clark has a few options. One, she could resign. Second, she can ask Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon to call another election. Third, she can ask Guichon to recall the legislature (likely in early June) for a Speech from the Throne. That would require a vote of confidence, which the Green-NDP alliance would vote against.



Lieutenant-Governor: If Clark’s government loses a confidence vote, all will be in the hands of Guichon. She can either call another election or give Horgan the chance to form government.



The impact: The pact could have major ramifications on resource projects; both the Greens and NDP oppose the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The fate of the the provincial Site C hydroelectric dam would also be up in the air.



Doctors should have to publicly disclose ties to drug industry: experts



In the wake of a controversy surrounding new Canadian opioid prescribing standards, experts say doctors should be required to publicly disclose any financial ties to the drug industry. Earlier this month, The Globe reported that one-third of the panel members commissioned by McMaster University to craft the guidelines have financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has since ordered an independent review to ensure the guidelines aren’t compromised by industry influence.



The U.S., France, Denmark and other countries have addressed conflict-of-interest perceptions by “sunshine” laws requiring payments to doctors be disclosed. Toronto doctor Nav Persaud, who helped craft the new opioid standards, said: “This problem could have been prevented if we had a sunshine act.”



Trudeau says Pope working on request for residential schools apology



Pope Francis has offered to look at a “path forward” to issuing an apology for residential schools, Justin Trudeau said. “I told him about how important it is for Canadians that we move forward on real reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and highlighted how he could help by issuing an apology,” the Prime Minister said following a private meeting with the Pope.“[Pope Francis] reminded me his entire life has been dedicated to supporting marginalized people in the world and fighting for them and he looked forward to working with me and the Canadian bishops to figure out a path forward together,” Trudeau said. Indigenous survivors suffered sexual, mental and physical abuse at the Church-run schools.



Penguins take Game 1 of Stanley Cup final



The Pittsburgh Penguins went nearly two periods without a shot on net, but they were able to squeak out a win anyway. The Penguins scored three early, but then fell largely silent as the Nashville Predators evened things up at 3-3. Rookie Jake Guentzel managed to score with just a few minutes left to lift Pittsburgh to victory in one of the strangest games in NHL playoff history.



Nova Scotia votes



It’s election day in Nova Scotia, and Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil is looking to carry his party to a second straight term. His closest competitor is Jamie Baillie’s Progressive Conservatives. The PCs trailed the Liberals by eight points in a May 28 poll.



European stocks fell and the euro slipped with most currencies against the U.S. dollar after investors were reminded of a few of the challenges still faced by the world’s biggest single market. Oil joined a wider selloff in commodities. Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped marginally, while Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed. In Europe, Germany’s DAX was little changed by about 5:05 a.m. (ET), though London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent. New York futures were down slightly, and the Canadian dollar was at about 74.3 cents (U.S.).



Expectations are already shifting in B.C. politics



“Weaver and Horgan both said the hope is that they can keep a government going until the next election in four years. Good luck with that. Minority governments, most with more breathing room than the NDP has, typically last under two years. The NDP has a one-seat edge over the Liberals with the Greens’ three-seat help. That will undoubtedly restrict the scope and ambition of this government, which will always be one unexpected event away from falling. They should, however, have enough time to bring in legislation that will have a long-lasting impact on the dynamic of B.C. politics, such as campaign-finance reform. The next election campaign in the province could look radically different than this recent one as a result of what took place in Victoria on Monday afternoon.” – Gary Mason



B.C.’s political union: Promises, a jilted suitor and four years of drama



“Presuming the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion is indeed dead, what impetus do voters in Alberta have to back Rachel Notley’s government? And what of all the political capital Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent to prove his pro-resource-development bona fides by lending support to the project and Clark? The energy industry will not thank him now. And the environmentalists are already annoyed.” – Shachi Kurl, executive director, Angus Reid Institute

The Tories have a new leader, but the same old problem



The Conservative Party was set adrift by Stephen Harper’s [post-election] departure, and it remains adrift today. Its only uniting ideal is the desire to return to power; its only consistent message is its claim that Trudeau represents an elite that is contemptuous of conservative values. “The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit. We will take ours from the minivans, from the soccer fields, from the legion halls and the grocery stores,” Andrew Scheer said on Monday. Fair enough. But the Liberals aren’t Scheer’s real problem right now. It’s the Conservative Party he needs to worry about.” – Globe editorial



Food Banks Canada working to combat food insecurity in the summer



Nearly one million people, including 300,000 children will use food banks in Canada this summer. But donation levels often drop substantially in the summer, and with no school there aren’t any breakfast or lunch programs to help ease the burden. The Globe spoke with Food Banks Canada executive director Katharine Schmidt about the growing use of food banks and the need for year-round contributions.



The first Indy 500



May 30, 1911: Though conceived as an event to showcase the U.S. automobile industry’s latest technology, much of the hubbub around the first Indianapolis 500 was around manpower, or lack thereof. While 39 of the 40 qualifiers had ride-along mechanics in two-man vehicles, Ray Harroun, driving solo in a more streamlined Marmon Wasp, faced possible disqualification when rivals complained that the absence of a mechanic posed a safety hazard. As one of the mechanic’s jobs was to spot trailing vehicles, Harroun, a retired engineer, fabricated one of the first rear-view mirrors, and the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” was on. Paying $1 for grandstand seats, more than 80,000 were on hand to watch Harroun and Cyrus Patschke, who provided mid-race relief, cross the finish line first in six hours, 42 minutes and 8 seconds, more than 3-1/2 hours slower than last year’s winner, Alexander Rossi. – Paul Attfield



