Morning Update: Winter Olympics under way; stock market mayhem

Olympics 2018: Canada has taken the early lead in the team figure skating event

Patrick Chan couldn't land a few of his key jumps, but still managed to finish third in the men's short program, while Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford turned in a strong performance in the pairs event. Combined, Canada finished with a score of 17, good for first in the team competition after Day One. Many star skaters struggled thanks to the extremely early start times that are designed for prime-time viewing in North America. The team competition resumes on Sunday and wraps up on Monday.

Elsewhere on the Olympics front:

Ice dancing pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will carry Canada's flag in the opening ceremony, which kicks off at 6 a.m. ET but will be broadcast to tape later this evening. Virtue and Moir are aiming to recapture the gold after picking up a pair of silvers in Sochi (they won the gold in Vancouver).

A sport body dismissed the appeals of 47 Russian athletes and coaches hoping to participate in the Games. Meanwhile, Canada's delegation has offered an apology after one of its officials reportedly made unfriendly remarks about doping to a Russian counterpart. Our editorial board argues that Canadians "are right to be angry at having to share [the Olympic stage] with cheats, and they shouldn't feel the least bit badly about expressing it bluntly."

Stock market mayhem: The Dow Jones has been pushed into a correction for the first time in two years

The Dow dropped more than 1,000 points yesterday just as the Bank of England revealed it's set to raise interest rates earlier than planned. Rising interest rates are what prompted stock markets to begin their tumble last week. Google, Amazon and Tesla stocks – some of the best performing in the market – all fell at least 4.5 per cent yesterday. And in Canada, the major banks and the energy sector all saw notable declines.

Overseas markets extend drop

A 4-per-cent drop in Chinese shares dealt reeling world stock markets a fresh blow on Friday, as nerves about rising borrowing costs and soaring volatility put them on course for their worst week since the height of euro zone crisis. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 2.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 3.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 4.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 6:20 a.m. ET, with New York futures up. The Canadian dollar was at 79.30 US cents. Oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly losses in 10 months.

FYI: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

Ottawa says there's no definitive evidence Canadian-made arms were used on Saudi civilians

Last year, footage surfaced of Canadian-made armoured vehicles being used against people in a minority Shia Muslim region of Saudi Arabia. But the Liberals now say an internal probe (which they haven't committed to publicly releasing) didn't find conclusive evidence to support that. However, Ottawa plans to implement a more rigorous vetting process for arms sales that will include a "substantial risk" clause.

The NDP and expert groups emphasized that the current rules don't require Ottawa find "conclusive evidence" of human-rights violations. Instead, they say, the onus is on the federal government to demonstrate there is no reasonable risk of abuses. Ottawa continues to "confuse and conflate" those concepts to "justify its determination to continue arming Saudi Arabia," said Cesar Jaramillo, executive director of Project Ploughshares.

The jury is now weighing a verdict in the trial for the death of Colten Boushie

Gerald Stanley either intentionally caused Boushie's death or handled his shotgun carelessly and deserves to be held accountable, the Crown said in its closing arguments. The jury has three options: It can find Stanley not guilty, guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of manslaughter. Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man, died of a gunshot wound to his head when a vehicle he was in drove onto Stanley's farm in rural Saskatchewan. The defence argued that Stanley didn't pull the trigger and had no intention of hurting anyone.

Police have uncovered the remains of three more people linked to Bruce McArthur

That brings the total to six people's remains Toronto officers have found in garden planters at properties connected to the alleged serial killer. So far, McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of five missing men linked to the city's Gay Village. Police don't know how many more victims there might be. Police are now going to start excavating the backyard of the property where the remains were found, while also examining planters taken from other properties. Only one person has been identified from the recovered remains: 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, who disappeared last June.

The assessment process for resource projects is being overhauled

Ottawa says added environmental protections are needed to restore public trust in the approval process. The announcement comes in the midst of a spat between Alberta and B.C. over the fate of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline. That project, which the federal government continues to support, won't be affected by the overhaul. B.C. Premier John Horgan wasted no time in taking aim at that discrepancy: "Does this say that the [review] processes that were in place yesterday were adequate? Clearly the federal government doesn't think so. Many British Columbians don't think so." Federal Tories, meanwhile, slammed the changes as the "death knell of major resource development in Canada."

Here's our editorial board's take: "The Trudeau government has always sought the sensible middle ground when dealing with controversial projects. It touts "clean-growth" – where resource development and climate-change mitigation, along with Indigenous rights, are balanced in the country's best economic interests. To date, that is still only a mythical ideal. The polarization behind the Kinder Morgan fiasco is the reality we face. The government's proposed overhaul dutifully identifies science, evidence and compromise as the way forward. But what good are those things in a fractious country unable to agree on what its best interests actually are?"

The removal of Halifax's Edward Cornwallis statue: History evolves. Statues do not

"Some of the Cornwallis statue's protectors argue that removing it somehow diminishes or contorts our history, but in reality the opposite is true. Advances in historical understanding have made the continued public celebration of Cornwallis problematic. And as Atlantic Canadian historian John Reid's scholarship has revealed, the Cornwallis statue was never really about elucidating the historical Cornwallis anyway. Rather, it was a product of nationalist sentiment and corporate branding, a nostalgic burp from a recumbent British Empire, cynically repurposed to fuel local business." – Jonathan Fowler, teacher in the Anthropology Department at Saint Mary's University in Halifax

Should an artist's behaviour disqualify their art?

"Chuck Close is an American artist, famous for painting large portraits. Severely paralyzed, Mr. Close is confined to a wheelchair. Former models have accused him of asking them to take their clothes off and of using sexual language that made them feel harassed. This behaviour prompted the National Gallery in Washington to cancel a planned show of Mr. Close's work. And Seattle University has removed a self-portrait by the artist from a university building. If we were to remove all the art from museums or galleries because we disapproved of the artists' behaviour, great collections would soon be severely depleted. Rembrandt cruelly mistreated his mistress, Picasso was beastly to his wives, Caravaggio lusted after young boys and was a murderer, and so on. And what about literature? … And movie directors?" – Ian Buruma, editor of The New York Review of Books

Let the narcissist have his military parade

"In Trump's case, pomp, circumstance and narcissism are not having any devastating impact – he's rising in the polls. He's a blowhard whose bark, thus far, seems worse than his bite. He hasn't started a war with North Korea or banned Muslims or shelved NAFTA (yet) or cut loose from NATO. The military parade plan is right out of the bark stream. All show. If he wants one they should let him have it. The piling on of patriotism is one of the less offensive things he does." – Lawrence Martin

FILM FRIDAY

The 15:17 to Paris: John Semley gives the film a perfect four stars. And he has this to say about Clint Eastwood, the director of the flick which details how civilians thwarted an attacker on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015: "Unlike the silhouettes of the sundry gunslingers he played for decades, Clint Eastwood is an American artist who refuses to watch the sun set on him, preferring instead to rage, with wild intelligence and a bit of boiling contempt, against the dying of the light."

Fifty Shades Freed: Kate Taylor dishes out a one-star review for the S&M romance flick and writes that "Freed also sounds, if this is possible, even sillier than its two predecessors."

HEALTH PRIMER

Got the flu? Here are four good reasons for staying out of the ER

1. You can manage it at home. Just rest, stay hydrated and take doctor-prescribed meds if necessary

2. You don't want to be around sick people in the emergency department

3. You can expose those in the hospital who don't have the flu to your viruses

4. You'll add to the burden of overloaded ER staff

MOMENT IN TIME

NHL announces first expansion

Feb. 9, 1966: There were disagreements among club owners about expanding and, later, about how many teams should be added, but 52 years ago today, the NHL took a step toward the other leagues when it doubled in size. The 1967-68 season would start with six new teams. NHL president Clarence Campbell announced five cities would join the new West Division, with a sixth given a conditional spot, as long as a suitable ownership group could be found. The first five teams were the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota North Stars, Los Angeles Kings and in San Francisco, the California Seals. The sixth city, St. Louis, was the subject of some controversy. Buffalo and Vancouver were considered better hockey markets by many but were snubbed. St. Louis may not have had an owner at first but it was not a coincidence; notorious Chicago Blackhawks owner Jim Norris happened to own the St. Louis arena. The cost to join the NHL in 1967 was US$2-million a team. When the league's 31st franchise – the Vegas Golden Knights – was added in 2017, the fee was a cool US$500-million. – David Shoalts

