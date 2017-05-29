TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Trudeau to seek papal apology for residential schools



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hopeful Pope Francis will heed a personal call to make a formal apology to aboriginal survivors of sexual and physical abuse at Catholic-run residential schools during a private audience at the Vatican on Monday. Mr. Trudeau will use the meeting to request a papal apology and offer an “open invitation” for the pontiff to visit Canada.



Scheer ready for ‘huge job’ of selling Conservatives – and himself



Young, family oriented and friendly, Andrew Scheer was the surprise winner in his party’s leadership event on the weekend, beating out front-runner Maxime Bernier in 13 rounds. In the end, the well-liked 38-year-old was seen as the best choice to unite the party in all its factions – especially social Conservatives, who helped propel him to power. Now, Mr. Trudeau is facing his first permanent foe in the run-up to the 2019 election.



Europe-U.S. rift develops after a tense, Trump-filled G7 summit



The transatlantic friendship that has seen Europe and the United States forge alliances on everything from defence to trade and climate change since the Second World War seems to be unravelling. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as much Sunday, after the divisive Group of Seven meeting in Italy. Ms. Merkel said: “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days. We Europeans must really take destiny into our own hands.”



Trans Mountain pipeline faces fresh complaints from landowners



A West Coast property developer says it will ruin plans for a new subdivision. The owner of a ranching business in British Columbia’s Interior fears for his pure-bred cows. The operator of a heli-ski lodge says construction will spoil a pristine wilderness. These are among hundreds of fresh complaints facing Kinder Morgan Inc. as the company plots a route for its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to the Pacific coast. (for subscribers)



Egg donor laws force Canadians seeking racial match to extremes



Unlike in the U.S., where would-be parents can buy eggs from a local egg donor, in Canada, women cannot legally sell their eggs. Intended parents here must either find an altruistic donor — typically, someone they know, although some clinics keep rosters of volunteers — or look beyond our borders, if they are willing to pay. This process would be difficult enough without the added challenges of ensuring the eggs are from a donor who is a racial match.



THE LOOKAHEAD



Growth to surge in ‘barn burner’ quarter



Canada’s first-quarter gross domestic product report this week will almost certainly show the country enjoyed one of the strongest quarters in years. But economists have already turned their attention to the current quarter – and whether the big first-quarter numbers will prove too good to last.



MORNING MARKETS



Markets mixed



Global markets are mixed on Monday, but there won’t be much action given that both New York and London are closed. Concerns over Italy’s banks and Britain’s national election campaign dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets, prodding stock markets lower after Asian share indices fell back off two-year highs. Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX was up less than 0.1 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. (ET), and the Paris CAC 40 was down 0.1 per cent. The Canadian dollar was just below 74.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices slipped as further increases in U.S. drilling activity undercut an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Bernier's premature victory lap gave Conservatives good reason to be glad he lost



“Even if [Andrew Scheer] doesn’t come within a sniff of the Prime Minister’s Office next election, Mr. Scheer – congenial, adaptable, with good political antennae – at least seems suited to holding together a young party with ideological and geographical coalitions that could easily fracture if nobody works hard to hold them together.” – Adam Radwanski



Andrew Scheer strikes a careful balance with social conservatives



“Party strategists are no doubt pleased – and their Liberal and NDP counterparts chagrined – that [Andrew] Scheer eked out a narrow come-from-behind win at Saturday’s leadership event over Maxime Bernier. The Quebec MP’s staunch libertarian views – abandoning a federal role in health care, ending supply management, massively cutting taxes – would have been fine fodder for the Conservatives’ opponents.” – John Ibbitson



The real housing boom: The suburbs are where we want to be



“Smart-growth gurus, most of whom seem to live downtown, don’t like to talk much about suburbia’s enduring lure because it sounds like we’re stuck in the 1950s. The irony is that the suburbs are thriving, in part, because of the smart-growth policies that have made a house in the city out of reach for most. Most people, though, still move to the ’burbs by choice.” – Konrad Yakabuski



Why Trump’s obsession with reciprocal trade is bad news for the world



“[Donald] Trump offered a hint at the new approach recently when the United States and China struck a 10-point trade agreement that opens up the two countries’ respective markets for a short list of products, including American beef and liquefied natural gas, and Chinese banks and chicken. … It’s the first manifestation of the Trump administration’s stated goal of getting reciprocal market access, country-by-country, instead of working though multilateral trade channels, such as NAFTA or the World Trade Organization.” – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)



HEALTH PRIMER



A key fitness component often overlooked: balance



A well-rounded fitness routine typically includes three main pillars: cardio (walking, biking, etc.), strength (using machines, dumbbells, bands, etc.) and flexibility (stretching, yoga, etc.) Balance should be considered the fourth pillar – a “non-negotiable” component of every regimen.



MOMENT IN TIME



Canada fears more Fenian incursions



May 29, 1867: The Fenians, Irish nationalists living in the United States, thought an armed takeover of Canada would give them leverage in negotiating Irish independence from Britain. In 1866, Fenian troops had staged cross-border raids in New Brunswick, Canada East and Canada West, but by 1867, things were quiet. Still, there was an air of apprehension and at the end of May, The Globe reprinted a report from the New York Herald of “alleged gigantic preparations” for another invasion. The Herald report suggested large quantities of armaments were being manufactured in New York – enough to supply 100,000 men for six months. The Fenians were recruiting in Boston and Chicago, the story said, and arms were being stockpiled near the border. The Globe wasn’t worried. In a note accompanying the reprint, Globe editors called the report sensationalistic. “We know the Fenians are capable of great folly, but not as great we fancy as the Herald would have its readers believe.” Richard Blackwell



