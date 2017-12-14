Morning Update: Senators’ business venture linked to China; CRA squeezes voluntary disclosures amid tax-evasion crackdown

Good morning,

Two Conservative senators' business venture linked to China

Two Conservative senators – one with close ties to Beijing – set up a private consulting business this year with partners who are involved in attracting investment from China to Newfoundland and Labrador, corporate records show. Senator Victor Oh, who recently said he has not conducted any "personal business" in Canada or China since his appointment to the Red Chamber in 2013, formed a St. John's-based company in April with Senator David Wells. Mr. Wells would not say whether Signal Hill Management is pursuing business deals with China-based entities. The two senators' business partners in Signal Hill Management are Frank Xiaofeng Huang, who once worked for Beijing's state-owned China Development Bank, and Jack Jun Tan. Little is known about Mr. Tan.

CRA squeezes voluntary disclosures amid tax-evasion crackdown

The Canada Revenue Agency will no longer allow Canadians to benefit from financial relief when they disclose unreported income in cases that involve offshore dealings or sophisticated tax-avoidance schemes, federal officials said. Starting in March, the federal agency will restrict the incentives offered to late-filing taxpayers under the Voluntary Disclosures Program. The changes to the VDP are part of a federal clampdown on tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance, especially in cases involving the use of tax havens. The Liberal government has been scaling back the financial benefits of owning private corporations, but there is growing pressure on Ottawa to maximize the revenue from wealthy individuals and corporations with access to sophisticated tax lawyers and accountants.

B.C., Britain investigate role of Canadian tech firm in Brexit vote

Privacy officials in Britain and British Columbia are investigating how a Canadian technology company may have helped sway last year's Brexit vote. AggregateIQ, a Victoria-based data-analytics firm with only 20 employees, has fallen under scrutiny in recent months after it was revealed to have played a key role in Britain's Vote Leave campaign. It had been hired to help influence voters in the referendum campaign, which saw a narrow majority cast ballots in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. No specific allegations of any wrongdoing are being levelled against AggregateIQ. But questions about its role in the campaign have surfaced since early this year, when Britain's Electoral Commission revealed that the Vote Leave campaign paid the Canadian company £2.7-million ($4.6-million) for political work out of a total budget of £6.8-million.

CSX chief Hunter Harrison takes medical leave amid rail overhaul

CSX Corp. said on Thursday its chief executive officer Hunter Harrison was taking medical leave, an announcement that comes amid a controversial turnaround plan at the No. 3 U.S. railroad that has drawn customer criticism and scrutiny from regulators. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad said Harrison, 73, was taking a leave of absence due to unexpected complications from a recent unspecified illness. James Foote, who was named CSX's chief operating officer in late October, was appointed acting CEO in Harrison's absence.

Rachel Notley sets sights on trimming Alberta's $10-billion deficit

With the Alberta economy showing signs of improvement, Premier Rachel Notley says her government has room to focus on reining in its $10-billion-plus deficit – and the belt-tightening will include a pullback in infrastructure spending. As Albertans look for a specific plan on how the NDP government will balance the books in the next five budgets, Ms. Notley said in a year-end interview that some of the savings needed could come from examining capital projects that are "planned but not committed yet." (for subscribers)

Globe in Jerusalem: Israeli minister eyeing PM job seeks to form 'anti-Iran axis' with Saudi Arabia

Yisrael Katz, Israel's Intelligence and Transportation Minister, wants to be Prime Minister and has a plan to launch his country into a novel – and perhaps revolutionary – direction. Mr. Katz said in an interview that he wouldn't negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinians, but instead form an Arab-Israeli economic bloc with Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab countries in the Gulf region that would be anchored by a vast rail and port network. As The Globe and Mail's European Bureau Chief Eric Reguly reports, the network would form an "anti-Iran axis" as both Israel and Saudi Arabia consider Iran "the big enemy."

Review: The Last Jedi is weighed down by too many new additions

Flung back into that long-ago faraway galaxy for The Last Jedi, round two of the second Star Wars retread, we must once again rejoice in lightness and suffer in the dark, The Globe's film critic Kate Taylor writes. Nifty new animals, a maturing villain, a flagging heroine, muffled humour – as it seeks to uphold a giant cultural legacy, this unfolding trilogy struggles to maintain a balance that often seems just out of reach.

Global shares fell on Friday and the greenback slipped against major and heavyweight emerging market currencies, as nagging uncertainty about a U.S. tax cuts package dovetailed with broad-based end-of-year caution. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was little changed by about 5:30 a.m. ET, while Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were each down 0.4 per cent. New York futures were up, though, and the loonie was just shy of 78.5 cents. Oil prices moved up, lifted by the Forties pipeline outage in the North Sea and ongoing OPEC-led production cuts.

With Fox deal, Disney makes serious foray into streaming war

"Its ultimate success as it musters its resources to fight back against the tech world's biggest names will depend on its ability to offer superior one-stop entertainment shopping through competitive streaming systems without becoming an unwieldy corporate beast, weighed down by clashing cultures." – Jeffrey Jones (for subscribers)

Why investing in coal is risky business

"While momentum is clearly building to end pollution from burning coal, a change of that magnitude takes time. As environmental organizations reported this week, some Canadian companies are among those investing to expand coal power overseas. While companies are responsible for their own decisions, this news does not represent the growing trend worldwide. Many other companies and investors are moving in the opposite direction." – Catherine McKenna, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change

Even talking about Brexit has Britain's Tories destroying themselves

"Wednesday's row, over whether MPs should have the deciding vote on Britain's eventual deal to leave the EU, revealed the fundamental, and probably irreconcilable, paradox of the Brexit project: While sold to British voters as a way to free parliamentary democracy from the clutches of Brussels bureaucracy, the only way it could successfully be passed is by ignoring parliamentary democracy." – Doug Saunders

HEALTH PRIMER

What exercises can you do to start the day feeling limber?

Do you wake up in the morning with a stiff body and joints aching? You're not alone. "It's normal to feel a bit listless and stiff after hours in bed," says Dr. David Behm, a research professor in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation at Memorial University in St. John's. The trick, Behm says, is to incorporate five minutes of stretching early on in your day. "You need to excite your systems in preparation for action." Behm recommends dynamic stretching (moving a body part through a full, or nearly full, range of motion) as the best way to wake up your muscles and joints.

MOMENT IN TIME

The Wheat Wizard dies at 93

It is easy to romanticize Seager Wheeler. He was a Saskatchewan farmer by way of the Isle of Wight who won international awards for growing hardier wheat varieties. He was known as the "Wheat Wizard of Rosthern," a nod to his adopted Saskatchewan home. Mr. Wheeler transformed farming on the Prairies by pushing settlers to modernize their techniques and marketing strategies. "There is no more worthy occupation under the sun than agriculture," reads the first line of his 1919 book, Profitable Grain Growing. "It can be made interesting, fascinating and pleasure-giving; it can be made profitable." He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1943. Ottawa named him a National Historic Person in 1976 and designated his Maple Grove Farm a National Historic Site in 1994. By the time he died in 1961, Wheeler – "Sig" to his childhood pals – had become one of the country's best known farmers. – Carrie Tait

