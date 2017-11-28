Morning Update: Trudeau’s LGBTQ apology; Alberta’s fentanyl crisis

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Ottawa will spend $145-million to compensate victims of LGBTQ discrimination

Around 3,000 people may be eligible to make a claim, with the level of compensation determined by an adjudicator. The federal government is offering the settlement, in tandem with an apology today from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to make amends for purging public-service employees because of their sexual orientation. Those in government, the Canadian Forces and the RCMP were harassed and dismissed over four decades until the 1990s. The money will also go toward creating a memorial for victims, in addition to funds for LGBTQ education projects across the country. Additionally, the government has promised to pardon and expunge the records of those convicted of homosexual acts. But the range of what will be covered by the pardons remains unclear.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter.

COMING SOON: We have a new newsletter on the way called Amplify. It will inspire and challenge our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. The topics will vary and will dive deep into issues and events around the world. The newsletter will also highlight Canadian women who are inspiring others. Sign up today.

Fentanyl-related overdoses continue to rise in Alberta

Four hundred people died by overdosing on fentanyl in the first nine months of this year, according to a new provincial report. That's already more than a total of 357 for all of last year, and way up from 237 for the first nine months of 2016.

Earlier this month, Calgary became the first city in the province to provide supervised drug-use services. Five more sites will open in the province by early 2018. But while B.C. declared a public-health emergency last year amid a growing opioid crisis, Alberta has no plans to do the same.

Torstar and Postmedia are swapping 37 newspapers – and then closing most of them

The closures will see 291 staff lose their jobs, mostly in Ontario. The deal is meant to eliminate competition in markets where those companies already have publications. Commuter papers Metro Winnipeg and Metro Ottawa are among those shutting.

Canadian media organizations have increasingly turned to different cost-saving measures to make up for dwindling advertising revenue. In 2014, B.C.-based media companies also swapped publications. And in 2015, Postmedia merged newsrooms in a number of major markets after acquiring the Sun chain of papers. Some in the industry had hoped federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly would offer fresh funding to media as part of a new federal cultural policy. But Joly has so far only talked about modernizing the $75-million annual Canadian Periodical Fund, which offers cash to magazines and non-daily newspapers.

Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to speak out against sexual harassment

"Whenever there's news about this person or that person, a whole bunch of people show up and say, 'Oh yeah, I wasn't surprised at all by that. We saw that coming for a long time.' Well, why didn't you say something, then?" Trudeau said at a social-policy conference. Trudeau also said those who work on Parliament Hill "have a responsibility to lead and be a model for solving the challenges that exist elsewhere."

In 2014, Trudeau suspended two male Liberal MPs from caucus after two female NDP MPs accused them of harassment. The Liberal MPs were then permanently removed from caucus after an independent investigation. Another Liberal MP, John McKay, says those accused MPs weren't afforded due process. "I watched Massimo Pacetti and Scott Andrews be destroyed," McKay said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TransCanada is restarting its Keystone pipeline at reduced rates

The Alberta company was forced to shut down parts of the pipeline earlier this month after a 5,000-barrel oil spill. The company has now received the go-ahead from U.S. regulators to get things going again at a gradual rate. The spill, which was the third since operations began in 2010, came days before Nebraska approved an alternative route for TransCanada's Keystone XL expansion.

MORNING MARKETS

European shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday as the Bank of England deemed that U.K. lenders could deal with a "disorderly" Brexit, while the U.S. dollar held steady ahead of a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell. Tokyo's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both slipped marginally, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just above 78 cents (U.S.). Oil prices fell on uncertainty over the outcome of a key OPEC meeting this week due to decide on production policy for the next year.

Heads up: The Globe now provides all users access to real-time stock quotes for both Canadian and U.S. markets. Go here to find out about the major changes to our Globe Investor site.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

After Mugabe, Zimbabwe must give democracy a chance

"Emmerson Mnangagwa and those who are cheering his rise to power need to acknowledge that replacing bad economic policies with more enlightened ones will not, on its own, be enough. The interim president must make his country more democratic if he wants to improve its fortunes in the long run. His history is not promising. Mnangagwa was instrumental in keeping Robert Mugabe in power after an upstart challenger beat him in the first round of a presidential election in 2008. Mnangagwa and his boss used deadly state-sanctioned violence to cow the challenger, Morgan Tsvangirai, into bowing out of the election." – Globe editorial

The talk Canada needs: Are we importing inequality?

"The immigration story in Canada is a happy one. But if we want to keep it that way, we need to open the door to candid conversations about the downsides. The story of imported inequality is one example. Many people will argue that low income among immigrants is due to discrimination against newcomers and fraying social safety nets. But it is also due to insufficient language skills, poorer credentials (even if they seem good on paper), and the lack of social networks and local knowledge of a culture that take years to establish. As the economy becomes increasingly knowledge-based, it takes immigrants a long time to catch up. Meanwhile, in the short term, a heavy influx of newcomers creates new demands for housing, schools and social services that are a strain on the system. But it's not polite to say those things, and so people don't." – Margaret Wente

Montreal vote result shows why Toronto Mayor John Tory may be vulnerable in 2018

"Valérie Plante came from nowhere to topple incumbent Denis Coderre on Nov. 5. Mr. Coderre, a former Liberal MP and cabinet minister, was, like Tory, a well-known, well-established figure. Just about everyone expected him to win a second term without breaking a sweat. Ms. Plante beat him handily. An engaging, energetic 43-year-old, she became the first woman elected to lead Montreal. She was a fresh face with bold ideas, including a whole new Metro line. Exit Coderre, stage right. … Tory is 63. Before he ran for mayor, he was a businessman, broadcaster and leader of the provincial Tories. He has many excellent qualities: intelligence, decency, dedication, an enormous capacity for work. Fresh he is not. No one would call him inspirational, either." – Marcus Gee

HEALTH PRIMER

These easy food swaps can make a big difference for your health

Instead of having a granola bar filled with fat and sugar, go for a hard-boiled egg. They're low in sugar and high in protein. Swapping your white pasta for bean pasta or spaghetti squash is another good bet. There's an easy switch for your coffee, too: cinnamon is a great sugar substitute. Go here for more food-swap ideas.

MOMENT IN TIME

Capote's notorious Black and White ball

Nov. 28, 1966: The grand masked ball had "a rather formal strange feeling," one partygoer recalled. "More like a pageant," said another, "a congress of peacocks." No, they weren't talking about the Duchess of Richmond's famous ball of 1815, from which Wellington and his officers raced off to fight Napoleon. The pageant masquerading as party was author Truman Capote's Black and White Ball, held at New York's Plaza Hotel on Nov. 28, 1966. Capote worked for months on the guest list, mingling elites from different social worlds so as to guarantee a night of mutual A-list rubbernecking. A few attendees got more than that. At 16, Penelope Tree was too young to drink, but tastemakers Diana Vreeland and Richard Avedon spotted her and made her a supermodel. Tree is nearing 70 now, one of the last survivors of a stilted shindig some New Yorkers still call the best party ever. – Robert Everett-Green

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

