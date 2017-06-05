TERROR ATTACK IN LONDON



London terror attack rattles Britain, Canadian woman among the dead



A third terrorist attack in less than three months has left Britain badly shaken and raised new questions about the country’s ability to thwart deadly plots inspired by Islamist extremists. A total of 34 people have died and more than 200 have been injured in a string of jihadi strikes over the past 73 days. The latest attack came on Saturday night in London’s Borough Market neighbourhood near London Bridge. Shortly after 10 p.m., three men drove a small van into a crowd of pedestrians, crashed the vehicle and then stabbed people randomly. Witnesses recalled moments of horror as the men calmly lashed out indiscriminately, sometimes reportedly shouting “this is for Allah” as they plunged their long knives into people.



Canadian killed identified as Chrissy Archibald of B.C.



The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that a Canadian died in Saturday’s terrorist attack in London. “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday morning. The Canadian killed in the attacks has been confirmed as Chrissy Archibald. Her family is from Castlegar, B.C. “We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister,” the family said in a statement, adding that she had moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.



John Doyle: One Love Manchester was a powerful, defiant act of joy



The evening concert for 50,000 people stood as a glorious act of defiance. It illuminated the solace of endurance and the primacy of public, uninhibited joy. Hastily arranged by Ariana Grande and her management, it was always going to be a cleansing act. But it became even more poignant and powerful when it unfolded just hours after another terrorist attack in England, this time on Saturday night in London as, again, ordinary people enjoying casual revelry were killed and horribly injured.



TOP STORIES



Four Arab states sever ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’



Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar on Monday over its relations with Iran and support of Islamist groups, isolating the tiny energy rich country by cutting off its land, sea and air routes to the outside world. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar as regional airlines quickly announced they’d suspend service to its capital, Doha.



Anticipation builds as Comey set to break silence on Trump



For nearly a month after being fired by U.S. President Donald Trump, James Comey has maintained a conspicuous silence. Now the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a chance to tell his side of the story. On Thursday morning, Mr. Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate intelligence committee in what is the most keenly anticipated congressional hearing in recent memory. Lawmakers are expected to push Mr. Comey for answers to questions that have roiled the country since his dismissal on May 9. Chief among them: Did Mr. Trump ask Mr. Comey to shut down a portion of a federal investigation into possible collusion between the President’s campaign advisers and the Kremlin?



UN official warns of costly effects of climate change



United Nations Environment Programme executive director Erik Solheim is in Canada to mark World Environment Day on Monday. He arrived just days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would pull the United States out of the Paris agreement. Mr. Solheim said the world is already seeing costly effects of a changing climate – from flooding to drought in some of the world’s poorest countries such as Somalia. And that impact will reach catastrophic levels if the world does not work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.



New concerns emerge over Conservative leadership voting process



An official from the Kellie Leitch campaign is raising new concerns over the voting process used in the Conservative leadership race, fuelling questions over Andrew Scheer’s razor-thin victory. Last week, members of Conservative MP Maxime Bernier’s team publicly called on the party to explain a 7,466-vote discrepancy in the final ballot count. Over the weekend, a senior member of Ms. Leitch’s campaign raised questions over the exact role played by officials at the accounting firm Deloitte during the process. While Conservative Party president Scott Lamb said last week the results of the race were “audited,” former Conservative MP Bob Dechert said the level of oversight was far lower.



Ahmed Hussen visits refugee camps during first Middle East visit



As Ahmed Hussen walked the grounds of some of the world’s largest Syrian refugee camps last month, everything came full circle. Welcomed into the makeshift homes of residents, he spoke to them not only as Canada’s Immigration Minister, but as a former refugee. Mr. Hussen made his first trip to the Middle East as minister from May 17 to 27, and visited two of Jordan’s largest refugee camps: Zaatari and Azraq. He said he had an instant connection with the refugees he met, having been through a similar experience when he fled Somalia’s civil war with his family in the early 1990s and spent days completely exposed to the East African wilderness.



THE LOOKAHEAD



Jobs report for May expected to hit a positive note



Statistics Canada releases its labour-force survey for May on Friday. The consensus among economists is that the economy likely added about 11,000 jobs last month – a relatively small gain, on top of the negligible 3,200-job gain reported for April. The monthly job numbers are notoriously hard to predict, but the message from economic pundits is that with the economy continuing to give off positive signals, there’s every reason to think the job market will keep growing, too. Any positive reading at all would extend the country’s job-growth winning streak to six straight months. (for subscribers)



MORNING MARKETS



Oil prices rise; Asian stocks slip



Oil rose Monday after a diplomatic rift involving some of the Arab world’s major energy producers, while sterling weakened only marginally following a deadly attack in London days before a parliamentary election. Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent at 5:50 a.m. (ET). Germany's DAX was closed for a public holiday. New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was at about 74.3 cents, having been as low as 74.1 cents.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Is Ottawa ready for a New Economy version of NAFTA?



“You can bet U.S. negotiators will take care of their own in the looming NAFTA negotiations. When U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer talks about a “modernization” of the trade agreement, he clearly has digital trade on his mind. It’s not clear if the Trudeau government and its negotiators are ready to do battle on this turf. The risk is that we get distracted by the Old Economy, while the United States quietly rewrites the rules of the game for the knowledge economy, to suit their own interests.” – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)



How James Corden revolutionized late-night TV



“What propelled Corden and his show’s quick success was those prerecorded social-media and YouTube-aimed elements, especially Carpool Karaoke. The Late Late Show with James Corden could be the first late-night talk show that doesn’t have to worry at all about ratings. The ratings that count are tens of millions of online hits for those bits he does and they generate money and increasing fan support for the show.” – John Doyle



With Champions League win, it is time to give Zidane his due



“It was assumed Zidane would fail [as Real Madrid coach]. Instead, he introduced a revolutionary idea to what might be team sport’s most talented roster – he let the players play as they liked. Zidane’s tactical system is that he has no rigid system. The setup is basic, and the players are allowed to adapt themselves to circumstances. Zidane doesn’t much more than give halftime pep talks and provide a lot of one-on-one facetime. He is an anti-coach.” – Cathal Kelly



Environmental progress is possible despite Trump’s climate-change agenda



“Vancouver was the first city in North America to commit to eliminating fossil fuels and transition to 100-per-cent renewable energy before 2050. Our first steps have encouraged us to take more. Since 2007, carbon pollution is down 15 per cent, while GDP has increased by 28 per cent. The local green economy, which includes clean-tech companies and green building design and construction, has been growing at 6 per cent per year. And in 2015, Vancouver’s businesses and residents saved an estimated $121-million in energy costs, compared with what they would have paid in 2007.” – Matt Horne



Trump’s climate loss is a huge gain for China



“After nearly four decades of economic reforms and gradual reintegration into the world from self-isolation during the Cultural Revolution, China in recent years has been actively expanding its influence globally and just reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris agreement on climate change. At the same time, Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the most important and inclusive climate treaty marks a grand retreat for the United States from the global arena, which could provide a great opportunity for China.” – Yuan Xu



HEALTH PRIMER



Testing out the best strategy to avoid overheating during exercise



Two key summer strategies top athletes rely on are heat acclimation, which involves deliberately exercising in hot conditions to trigger internal adaptations, and precooling, which involves starting a game or workout with as low a body temperature as possible. A new study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research tests these approaches, with results that offer some useful takeaways for athletes of all levels.



MOMENT IN TIME



John Stuart Mill proposes women’s suffrage



June 5, 1867: The Reform Bill tabled in Britain’s Parliament in 1867 was set to extend voting rights from just men who owned large properties to all male urban home owners and many lodgers. But philosopher John Stuart Mill rose in the House of Commons to argue that women, too, should get the vote. In his speech, reprinted on the front page of The Globe in the first week of June, Mill rejected arguments that politics would distract women from their duties or that they were sufficiently represented by male relatives. Forbidding women to get involved in issues of interest to men belonged “in a bygone state of society,” when a wife was seen as plaything or servant, he said. “We ought not to deny to women what we [are] now granting to every class – the right to be consulted in the choice of a representative.” Mill’s amendment was defeated, and it was decades before women in Britain (and elsewhere) got to vote. – Richard Blackwell



