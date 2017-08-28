TOP STORIES



Catastrophic floods hit Houston, forcing thousands to flee homes



Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers. The incessant rain covered much of Houston in water and turned streets into rivers. In a rescue effort that recalled Hurricane Katrina, helicopters landed near flooded freeways, airboats buzzed across submerged neighbourhoods and high-water vehicles plowed through water-logged intersections. Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths.



Trump threat to ‘terminate’ NAFTA sparks intense debate



U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to “terminate” the North American free-trade agreement for the second time in a week, blaming Canada and Mexico for being “very difficult” in renegotiation talks. The latest salvo came Sunday morning on Twitter. “We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada,” the President wrote. “Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?” The three sides held the opening round of NAFTA talks two weeks ago in Washington. Canada and Mexico publicly rejected two major U.S. demands: An American content requirement for manufactured goods, including cars and trucks, and the dismantling of the Chapter 19 dispute settlement system. (for subscribers)



Dietary dangers: Schools walk a delicate line amid heightened allergy awareness



It’s part of the job for Alex Sessa, the head caretaker at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School in Hamilton, to wipe down the desks, chairs and door handles in select classrooms three times a day. It can make for a busy day when there are calls coming from other rooms, but “this is a priority.” If he misses even a trace of dairy or eggs in student Elodie Glover’s classroom, her life is in danger. Mr. Sessa’s cleaning is part of the school’s response to a settlement reached with Elodie’s family after an Ontario human-rights complaint related to children and serious food allergies. It raises a complex question: How far should schools be required to go to steer clear of dietary dangers?



Cathal Kelly: Mayweather, McGregor each strut away with their own prizes



Conor McGregor now has a variety of choices open to him – he can go back to UFC and reconsolidate his base; he can continue boxing; he can go to L.A. and make movies or start his own reality show or build up his whisky brand. That’s what this fight was to McGregor – a promotional gateway to doing anything he wants. Going into it, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s angle was harder to figure. Sure, the money, as much as $300-million (U.S.) of it. But he’s already got a ton of money. And, yes, 50-0. But it was only as it ended that you understood what this was about – an opportunity for Mayweather to go out on his own terms. (for subscribers)



Business groups and entrepreneurs mobilize to block federal tax changes



Rage is turning into action as a firestorm of opposition to proposed federal tax changes gains force among entrepreneurs and business organizations. In July, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced several proposed tax changes. Small-business owners across the country have denounced them, saying they will have a devastating impact on their enterprises. Dan Kelly, president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said his organization is working to mobilize business owners to pressure their MPs. “This is going to be won or lost by the degree of heat that Members of Parliament, particularly Liberal Members of Parliament, feel in their ridings.” (for subscribers)



THE LOOKAHEAD



Business stories to watch: Bank earnings, NAFTA talks



Investors got a first look last week at how Canadian banks are faring, when RBC and CIBC reported their quarterly results, amid a housing-market slowdown and record consumer debt levels. Spoiler: Their profits haven’t taken a hit. Investors will be watching closely to see whether the trend continues when the rest of the Big Six report this week. And despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s beliefs about NAFTA, negotiators will meet in Mexico City starting Friday until Sept. 5 for the second round of talks.



MORNING MARKETS



U.S. gasoline futures jumped to two-year highs while an already weak U.S. dollar hit 16-month lows against a basket of currencies on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey pummeled the heart of the U.S. energy sector and raised concerns about the economy. Tokyo’s Nikkei inched down, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained less than 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.9 per cent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with London closed. New York futures were down. The loonie was trading as low as 80.1 cents (U.S.) and as high as 80.24 cents.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Trudeau muddles the message to asylum seekers



“Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume has an uncanny knack for encapsulating the public mood. Not one for hopping on soap boxes, the diminutive three-term mayor of the provincial capital owes his ongoing popularity to an ability to express the concerns of average voters in language they understand. No virtue-signalling tweets from him. In fact, he’s not even on ‘the Twitter.’ So, when Mr. Labeaume tells his provincial and federal counterparts grappling with an influx of asylum seekers that they’ve got a communications problem on their hands, they need to listen.” – Konrad Yakabuski



Why the U.S. wasn’t prepared for Hurricane Harvey



“Traditionally, those of us in the disaster-risk reduction field have found that commenting too early on the factors that caused a particular natural disaster can be a sensitive area. No one being affected by such a loss wants to hear what failures in policy, planning and execution led to their grief, particularly as an event is still unfolding. But if the past is any indication, we will very soon hear from politicians that Harvey was just too big, and that ‘nothing could have been done to prepare for or mitigate the impact of such a loss.’ So, as painful as it may be, it’s useful to attempt to get out in front of such statements and lay out some of the clearer meta problem areas that may have caused this natural hazard to become a full-blown mega-catastrophe.” – Glenn McGillivray



Don’t be daft, London is still a world-class city



“London, that grandfather of big cities, is going through a rough patch. After three terror attacks in recent months, many Londoners are wondering whether the authorities can protect them. The boneheaded British decision to leave the European Union threatens to weaken the economy and undermine London’s role as one of the world’s top financial centres. And the gruesome Grenfell Tower fire, in a disadvantaged corner of a wealthy district, has stirred new debate about the divide between rich and poor. Are London’s glory years coming to an end? Don’t bet on it. In fact, its recent troubles may turn out to be no more than a blip in its dazzling rise.” – Marcus Gee



Mayweather, McGregor and Trump: What spectacles will they imagine next?



“People around the world didn’t purchase the Mayweather-McGregor fight pay-per-views at record numbers because they wanted to watch a fair contest that would test the athletes’ levels of technique, preparedness or heart. The massive viewing audience tuned in for the same reason that many of us keep watching the live show that is the Donald Trump presidency. It’s for the spectacle of it all. Both the presidency and the fight are spectacular and disturbing.” – Naila Keleta-Mae



Sorry, Mike Duffy, but you made your own reputation



“One can sympathize, at least somewhat, with Mike Duffy’s decision to sue Ottawa for $8-million. A year and a half after being exonerated by an Ontario court justice on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting a bribe, it’s easy to imagine the rancour festering inside him. There is no doubt, based on the evidence at his trial, that the Harper government set up Mr. Duffy to take a very public fall for a series of bad decisions stemming from his politically-motivated appointment as a senator from PEI. But if Mr. Duffy now hopes to repair the ‘reputational damage’ that his suit claims he still suffers, this isn’t the way to do it.” – Globe editorial



HEALTH PRIMER



A health Q&A can go a long way for your doctor



Learning how to conduct an efficient, competent medical consultation is one of the first lessons learned when training to become a health professional. There are key questions to be asked and a basic interview structure to follow. But the value of this exchange lies beyond the questions we are taught to ask. In sharing daily choices and habits, patients reveal the influence their routine has on the expression of their genes and overall health. Armed with this information, a skilled clinician can begin to form a differential diagnosis, structure the required examination(s) and form a plan of action.



MOMENT IN TIME



The United States annexes Midway atoll



Aug. 28, 1867: On this day in 1867, the United States officially took possession of the tiny Midway Islands, the first of several Pacific islands the country would eventually acquire. Midway had actually been under informal U.S. control since 1859 under the Guano Islands Act, which allowed the United States to occupy uninhabited islands to harvest bird droppings for fertilizer and gunpowder. Midway, 2,000 kilometres northwest of Hawaii, eventually became a communications and transport hub, including a stint as a refuelling point for Pan American Airways transpacific passenger flights. But its enduring legacy was as a military base, and it was the site of the crucial 1942 Battle of Midway that helped turn the tide of the Second World War against the Japanese. The U.S. Navy finally abandoned the islands in the 1990s, a few years after the atoll became a wildlife refuge. Midway is now administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Richard Blackwell



