Many Atlantic Canadians lost cellphone and other network services on Friday, in a widespread outage that hampered many emergency services’ communications.

A Bell map indicated cellphone outages in Halifax, St. John’s, N.L., Saint John, N.B., Prince Edward Island, and Fredericton, among other places.

The outages weren’t confined to Bell. Telus, which shares infrastructure with Bell, confirmed it is also down: “We’re currently investigating a network issue affecting mobility customers in the East.”

Some landlines and internet service were also said to be affected, and there were reports some consumers couldn’t use their debit cards.

According to social media reports, at least some service was available with Rogers and Eastlink.

An emailed statement from a Bell spokesman issued at 11:50 a.m. local time said, “there is a service outage currently affecting some regions in the Atlantic provinces.”

“Landline, cellular and Internet services may be impacted. Our teams are working to re-establish service as soon as possible.”

It appeared to be affecting emergency communications in some parts of the region, and people are being advised to try non-emergency numbers to contact emergency services if 911 doesn’t work.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of the RCMP in Nova Scotia said its 911 service was working, depending on what cellular phone was being used to call in.

A tweet from the Emergency Measures Organization in the province said the best way to reach 911 was through a landline as of noon local time.

In St. John’s, a spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was busy preparing information for citizens needing emergency services.

Const. Geoff Higdon said “we have no idea of how wide (the outage) is. We can’t call Bell Aliant.”

Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia said it is “experiencing a province-wide communications outage,” and has told all on-duty crews to return to their stations in a tweet.

A tweet from the fire service in Gander, N.L., reports a “major outage,” and says 911 service is unavailable.

Fredericton police Sgt. Dave MacLean said while the public can access 911 service, all cellphone providers with the exception of Rogers were experiencing an outage.

