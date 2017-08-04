Many Atlantic Canadian consumers and businesses lost cellphone and other network services on Friday, in a widespread outage that hampered many emergency services’ communications.

The service loss had widespread impact — Bell said its outage affected internet, TV, wireless and landline phones, with landline 911 service intermittent. There were reports some consumers couldn’t use their debit cards, and the TD bank said some branches in the region were “temporarily” closed.

“Bell apologizes for this situation and we are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” Bell’s Nathan Gibson said in a statement at about 1:30 p.m. AT.

The outages weren’t confined to Bell. Telus, which shares infrastructure with Bell, confirmed it is also down: “We’re currently investigating a network issue affecting mobility customers in the East.”

According to social media reports, at least some service was available with Rogers and Eastlink, although Eastlink said in a statement “an interruption impacting our network partners that may affect your ability to place calls.”

Halifax Stanfield airport said some flights were affected, while WestJet said its Moncton call centre is “offline,” and asked customers to call later unless the matter was urgent.

The outage appeared to be affecting emergency communications in some parts of the region, and people are being advised to try non-emergency numbers to contact emergency services if 911 doesn’t work.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of the RCMP in Nova Scotia said its 911 service was working, depending on what cellular phone was being used to call in.

A tweet from the Emergency Measures Organization in the province said the best way to reach 911 was through a landline as of noon local time.

In St. John’s, a spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was busy preparing information for citizens needing emergency services.

Const. Geoff Higdon said Friday morning that “we have no idea of how wide (the outage) is. We can’t call Bell Aliant.”

Officials in Halifax said emergency services were available, although some first responders had issues with their phone service.

They said in a statement that the Halifax fire service told all volunteer firefighters to head to unstaffed fire stations “as soon as possible, to ensure smooth communication between our dispatch operators and individual stations as well as being on-hand to assist citizens who need emergency assistance.”

Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia said it is “experiencing a province-wide communications outage,” and has told all on-duty crews to return to their stations in a tweet.

A tweet from the fire service in Gander, N.L., reports a “major outage,” and says 911 service is unavailable.

Fredericton police Sgt. Dave MacLean said while the public can access 911 service, all cellphone providers with the exception of Rogers were experiencing an outage.

