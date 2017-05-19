It was Canada’s chance to play tough.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, pressed the Trudeau government behind closed doors last month to reverse a pricing decision on ultrafiltered milk that was pushing American dairy farmers out of the Canadian market. The pair wanted Ottawa to step in to placate the President, who had seized on the dispute to publicly blast Canada as a bad actor “taking advantage” of the United States.Report Typo/Error
