Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Former Newfoundland and Labrador finance minister Cathy Bennett talks to reporters in Ottawa on Dec. 21, 2015. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Former Newfoundland and Labrador finance minister Cathy Bennett talks to reporters in Ottawa on Dec. 21, 2015. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Newfoundland and Labrador finance minister Bennett resigns suddenly Add to ...

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Newfoundland and Labrador’s finance minister has resigned suddenly.

Cathy Bennett says in a statement she is quitting “for numerous personal reasons,” effective today.

She says she will continue on as the Liberal member for Windsor Lake.

Bennett, the chief architect of the government’s financial recovery plan and heavy tax measures, says she held the job with great pride.

Bennett was also Treasury Board president, and in charge of the negotiations with the public service on a new contract.

Last December, Bennett spoke out about cyberbullying, telling reporters she had faced body shaming, death threats and suggestions that she kill herself.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Fierce winds cause damage in Newfoundland (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular