Newfoundland and Labrador to sell marijuana through private stores

Newfoundland and Labrador has announced recreational marijuana will be sold through private stores.
The provincial government unveiled its plan Thursday, which will see the Crown-owned liquor corporation oversee the distribution to private retailers who will sell it.
As well, it set the legal age at 19 – the same as for alcohol consumption – and restrict use to private residences.
The federal government has introduced legislation to legalize recreational weed by July 1, but left distribution and regulation to the provinces.
Newfoundland and Labrador said Thursday it will issue a request for proposals for private retailers.
The province says the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation will control the possession, sale and delivery of cannabis, and set prices. It will also be the online retailer "at the outset," although licences may later be issued to private interests.
