Barry and Honey Sherman's death now ruled as double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman were targeted, police said, confirming that they were victims of a double homicide.

There are no suspects, police said.

Mr. and Ms. Sherman, who were 75 and 70 respectively, were found dead near the indoor pool of their north Toronto mansion on Dec. 15. They died of "ligature neck compression," or strangulation with a rope or cord.

Mr. Sherman, whose net worth was estimated to be $4.77 billion, was the founder of the global generic drug giant Apotex Inc.

Several media outlets, including The Globe, reported that police sources said an early theory of investigators was that the case was a murder-suicide. However, the couple's four children dismissed outright the suggestion and have since hired private experts to conduct an independent investigation.

She said the two were clothed and "in a semi-seated position," hanging from belts tied to a railing.

There was no sign of forced entry.

She said investigators have collected 1,500 hours of surveillance videos.

The Shermans' four children have hired retired homicide detectives to conduct their own probe into their parents' death.

In a statement, the family said it had anticipated the conclusion that it was a double homicide.

"This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation," said the statement released shortly after Friday's police media update.