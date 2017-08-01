A Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice has become the second judge to approve a $20-million legal settlement with OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, amid objections from lawsuit participants who say their lives were permanently damaged by prescription painkillers.

Justice John Murphy ruled today that he would accept the settlement, echoing the decision of an Ontario Superior Court judge that the amount falls within a “zone of reasonableness.”

Murphy said two spoken submissions at the hearing describing the devastating impacts of addiction to the painkiller gave him pause.

However, he accepted plaintiff lawyer Ray Wagner’s argument that if the case had proceeded to trial in Canada there were formidable legal obstacles to overcome and it could have meant years more of delay in the 10-year-old case.

The plaintiffs had argued in their statement of claim that the U.S.-based manufacturer didn’t provide adequate warning about potential addictions.

Purdue did not admit liability in the national settlement, which still must be approved by courts in Saskatchewan and Quebec before individual payments that the judge estimated to average between $13,000 and $18,000 begin to flow.

Wagner says there are currently between 1,000 and 1,500 members of the class action across Canada, but that number may increase in the months to come.

