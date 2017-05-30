Nova Scotia’s governing Liberals took an early lead over the Progressive Conservatives on Tuesday as the ballots were counted at the conclusion of an election campaign that focused on Premier Stephen McNeil’s image as a tight-fisted deficit slayer.

Both McNeil and PC Leader Jamie Baillie won their seats, as NDP Leader Gary Burrill was locked in a tight race in his Halifax riding.

At dissolution, the Liberals held 34 seats in the 51-seat legislature, the Progressive Conservatives had 10 and the NDP 5. There was one Independent and one seat was vacant. A total of 26 seats is needed for a majority.

Nearly 90 minutes after the polls closed, the Liberals were elected or leading in 26 ridings, the Tories were elected or leading in 17 and the NDP were elected or leading in eight ridings.

The PCs had a slight lead, however, in the popular vote.

“I think it’s tight and I think it’s going to go right to the wire,” said Liberal party president John Gillis.

“I think what we are seeing tonight is some strength from the Progressive Conservatives.”

“I can’t ignore the numbers in front of me. It is early and some of the seats that we believe we are going to win are tight. I believe the pathway to 26 plus is still there.”

Early in the evening, McNeil — the former owner of an appliance repair business in the Annapolis Valley — was re-elected in his riding of Annapolis.

In Springhill, N.S., Tory supporters were trickling into a community centre to watch the results on large screens as Baillie was elected in Cumberland South.

Party president Tara Miller said she was encouraged by the early results.

“On some level, we’re not surprised,” she said. “This is a direct reflection of the resonance that Jamie Baillie’s message has left with Nova Scotia voters.”

Liberal campaign chairman Chris MacInnes said the party hopes to keep most of the 20 seats up for grabs in the Halifax area.

“There are 20-plus seats in Halifax, so the bulk (of support) will be there. But there will be other pockets in Cape Breton and the rural mainland.”

When the 30-day campaign began, the Liberals held a comfortable lead in the polls, as they had for much of their mandate. But the gap narrowed slightly as Baillie repeatedly complained about doctor shortages, emergency room closures and a lack of mental-heath services.

For his part, McNeil boasted about an improved economy, two consecutive balanced budgets and a penny-pinching approach to public spending that enabled his government to table a spring budget that offers a modest tax cut for low- and middle-income earners.

McNeil, whose Liberals won their first majority in 2013, said the tax cut would not have been possible were it not for his determination to rein in wage increases within the public sector.

However, that commitment led to ugly standoffs with the province’s health-care workers and public school teachers. There were protests at the legislature, two brief strikes and back-to-work legislation that the unions condemned as draconian.

While McNeil and Baillie both promised four more years of balanced budgets, Burrill presented a radically different approach. He campaigned on a platform that called for adding close to $1 billion to the province’s accumulated debt over the next four years, mainly to improve health care and education.

Burrill, a United Church minister who was elected party leader just over a year ago, has said his party was inspired by Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal party won the 2015 federal election by, among other things, pledging to spur the economy through deficit financing.

But the provincial Liberals labelled Burrill a “hard left” politician, while a Tory spokesman called the NDP platform a “reckless spending orgy.”

In the two months before the election campaign, the Liberals attempted to soften their image by spending tens of millions of dollars amid a flurry of daily, feel-good announcements.

On the final day of the election race, Baillie again returned to a theme that he said was resonating with voters at the doorstep.

“Everywhere I go in Nova Scotia, people tell me that they are frustrated and afraid because of the state of our health-care system,” Baillie told a rally in Dartmouth. “Everyone acknowledges there is a crisis in health care — everyone except Stephen McNeil.”

In particular, Baillie made a point of telling voters McNeil had failed to deliver on a 2013 promise to make sure every Nova Scotian had access to a family doctor. Almost four years after the premier made that pledge, about 100,000 Nova Scotians are still looking for a doctor.

The election was McNeil’s second as premier. He led the Liberals to victory in 2013 when the party defeated Darrell Dexter’s NDP government — the first New Democratic government east of Ontario.

