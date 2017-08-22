The Nova Scotia government has moved to impose a labour bill that would establish a wage package for 75,000 public sector employees.

Premier Stephen McNeil said Tuesday the proclamation of the Public Services Sustainability Act is being done in the “best interests of Nova Scotians.”

The act was passed in December 2015 to ensure third party arbitrators could not make decisions about public sector contracts that would bind the government to wage settlements.

It sets a wage pattern of three per cent over four years that will allow employers to offer increases of one per cent in the third year of the contract, followed by 1.5 per cent in the fourth year and 0.5 per cent on the final day of the package.

The act also freezes a retirement allowance retroactive to April 1, 2015.

“This piece of legislation provides for fair wages while letting us invest in the services that benefit all Nova Scotians,” McNeil said in a news release.

“We are doing what we believe is right and what is necessary for the taxpayers of this province.”

McNeil said the act will be referred to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal under the Constitutional Questions Act to obtain an opinion.

Government officials say they are confident the law will stand up to constitutional scrutiny.

“We believe in the best interest of all parties that the question requires clarity and we are prepared to ask that question,” Labour Relations Minister Mark Furey said.

The act exempts groups that already have agreements, including doctors and teachers, and about 15,000 management and non-union positions.

The province’s proclamation of Bill 148 comes after last-ditch conciliation talks with nearly 8,000 civil servants broke down two weeks ago, prompting the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union to file for arbitration.

Furey said Tuesday the government did not take the step lightly.

“We’ve made this decision now after two years of negotiation with the NSGEU ... we have consulted and we believe bargained in good faith,” said Furey.

“Proclaiming this act safeguards the interests of taxpayers by ensuring we can make future investments that reflect the priorities of all Nova Scotians.”

