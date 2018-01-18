Nova Scotia hires two prosecutors to handle sexual-assault cases

Nova Scotia is hiring two new prosecutors to focus specifically on sexual assault cases and train other Crown attorneys on how to handle such cases.

The province says Constance MacIsaac and Danielle Fostey will deal with sexual assault prosecutions and provide specialized training to their colleagues.

The deputy director of the Public Prosecution Service says the pair will also develop sexual assault resources for Crown attorneys and measures for monitoring their performance in prosecuting sexual violence cases.

Denise Smith says they will prosecute the cases themselves or with other Crown attorneys, while also advising other lawyers preparing sexual assault cases.

MacIsaac graduated from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie in 2010 and has a degree in gender and women's studies.

Fostey graduated from Queen's University Law School in 2013 and has focused on prosecuting matters involving sexual violence and vulnerable victims.