Nova Scotia introduces bill to dissolve school boards as part of sweeping education reforms

The Nova Scotia government will dissolve its seven school boards and move principals and vice-principals out of the teachers' union as part of its sweeping and controversial education reforms announced on Thursday.

The education bill, which will be introduced in the legislature on Thursday, comes in response to recent recommendations by an independent consultant and follows an illegal strike vote by the province's teachers.

"After hearing for many years that our education system needs to change, we are making foundational reforms that will keep us focused on student success," said Education Minister Zach Churchill in a news release.

It remains to be seen how teachers will react to the changes or what impact it could have on the province's 118,000 public-school students. On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) said it would meet to discuss the contents of the bill and "determine an appropriate response."

The government has insisted that the changes are necessary and will result in better outcomes for the province's students, who rank below the Canadian average in test scores for science, math and reading. But the education-system overhaul is the latest chapter in the continuing strife between the province and its teachers. A year ago, Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberal government legislated an end to a protracted labour dispute.

Under the bill, the government will dissolve all seven English-language boards, which essentially involves removing school trustees as of March 31, and replace them with a central advisory council. Board offices will be renamed regional education centres, and superintendents will become regional executive directors and report to the deputy minister of education.

The province's francophone school board, the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, would retain its current structure.

The legislation also includes moving principals, vice-principals and other senior supervisory staff out of the NSTU, similar to Ontario's model. But they would still be affiliated with the NSTU, meaning that their seniority and compensation would be protected and they would have the same benefits and pensions that they do now.

Moving principals and vice-principals out of the union had been a point of contention with the NSTU, who said that it would alter the collegial atmosphere in schools. Some observers noted that the government was looking to dilute the power of the union.

The NSTU called a strike vote in response to the government's planned overhaul of the education system's administrative structure and operations, as recommended by consultant Avis Glaze. Teachers voted in favour of illegal job action last week, which could mean rotating strikes or even a full walkout. The teachers' contract does not expire until next year, and any job action could lead to penalties of up to $10,000 for the union and $1,000 per individual.

Hired by the government in October, Ms. Glaze is a veteran educator who set up Ontario's numeracy and literacy secretariat. She said in her report that a disjointed system and conflicting priorities has led to students in Nova Scotia performing below the national average.

The day after her report was released in January, the government said it accepted all 22 of Ms. Glaze's recommendations and that it was ready to move forward on 11 of them.

Ms. Glaze said in an earlier interview that she understood change would be difficult.

"When the dust settles, they'll be able to see that these are some of the things that are needed for the children of Nova Scotia to reach their full potential," she said.