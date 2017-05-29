Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil covered hundreds of kilometres Monday in his final push to win back-to-back majorities, as the other major party leaders again fixated on health care in a bid to oust him Tuesday.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie told a rally in Dartmouth that the province is facing a health-care crisis that needs an urgent response.

Mr. Baillie said Liberal neglect has left about 100,000 people without a family doctor and services for mental-health need to improve.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said he will measure his party’s success by a majority government with 26 New Democrat members of the legislature – which would be a significant leap for the party.

Mr. Burrill gave his concluding news conference outside a family medicine clinic in Halifax.

Mr. McNeil defended his record, saying his government has worked to improve the medical system. He said his party has laid out a substantive platform to ensure the progress continues.

Meanwhile, a Mainstreet/iPolitics poll released Monday suggested the three main parties were in about the same positions as when the campaign started, with Mr. McNeil’s Liberals edging up slightly.

