Nova Scotia utility completing final power restorations amid frigid temperatures

Nova Scotia Power says it is working on the final restorations of electricity almost three days after a severe storm snapped hydro poles and caused widespread outages in the province.

The utility issued a news release at 6:30 a.m. local time Thursday saying 1,000 of the 158,000 customers across Nova Scotia affected by the storm still didn't have power, with the majority of the outages occurring since the original storm system on Christmas Day.

Wind gusts over 100 kilometres per hour that began Christmas Day and continued into Boxing Day caused the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then a cold front has descended in the region, and temperatures have plummeted.

The utility said over 700 people are working on outage restoration, including 500 frontline personnel, made up of Nova Scotia Power crews and contract crews from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Matt Drover, a spokesman for the firm, said the remaining outage locations were widely dispersed and many are quite isolated.

He said crews are encountering damage such as multiple trees on multiple spans of line, requiring a number of repairs before power can be safely restored.