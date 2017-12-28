 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Nova Scotia utility completing final power restorations amid frigid temperatures

Nova Scotia utility completing final power restorations amid frigid temperatures

Damaged power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity after a Christmas Day windstorm wreaked havoc across the province, interrupting dinners and disrupting travel.

Andrew Vaughan/The Globe and Mail

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Power says it is working on the final restorations of electricity almost three days after a severe storm snapped hydro poles and caused widespread outages in the province.

The utility issued a news release at 6:30 a.m. local time Thursday saying 1,000 of the 158,000 customers across Nova Scotia affected by the storm still didn't have power, with the majority of the outages occurring since the original storm system on Christmas Day.

Wind gusts over 100 kilometres per hour that began Christmas Day and continued into Boxing Day caused the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then a cold front has descended in the region, and temperatures have plummeted.

The utility said over 700 people are working on outage restoration, including 500 frontline personnel, made up of Nova Scotia Power crews and contract crews from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Matt Drover, a spokesman for the firm, said the remaining outage locations were widely dispersed and many are quite isolated.

He said crews are encountering damage such as multiple trees on multiple spans of line, requiring a number of repairs before power can be safely restored.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.