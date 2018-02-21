Nova Scotia teachers vote for illegal strike action that could affect 118,000 students

Nova Scotia's teachers have given their union a mandate to take illegal strike action – a move that could affect about 118,000 public elementary and high school students across the province.

Liette Doucet, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NTSU), said on Wednesday that 82.5 per cent of teachers voted in favour of illegal job action in response to sweeping changes that the government plans to make to the education system.

"They [teachers] made this decision knowing that they could face a loss of pay and heavy fines. They are so concerned for students and the future of education in this province that they are willing to accept hardship in hopes that it will demonstrate to the government that the only way forward is through meaningful consultation," Ms. Doucet told reporters outside the NTSU office.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Doucet would not say what action could be taken. She said teachers are asking the government to put a stop to any changes and meet with the union. The government is expected to introduce changes through legislation next week.

The NSTU called a strike vote last week in response to the government's planned overhaul of the education system.

Following a consultant's report last month, the Liberal government announced changes to its public-school system that includes the dissolution of all seven English-language boards and replacing them with a central advisory council.

Consultant Avis Glaze made 22 recommendations that she said would help educators focus on student achievement. Ms Glaze was an educator in Ontario and worked as an education adviser to the Ontario government.

The province also intends to follow through on her recommendations that involves removing principals and vice-principals from the teachers' union and creating a provincial college of educators, a self-regulating professional association for teachers. Both of these recommendations have been criticized by the NSTU.

The teachers' contract does not expire until next year, and an illegal strike could lead to penalties of up to $10,000 for the union and $1,000 per individual.

After the strike vote was announced last week, Heather Fairbairn, a spokeswoman for Education Minister Zach Churchill, said the government was "disappointed" the union executive was taking this position and "ask that it consider how such action would affect students and their families."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The changes to the education system come a year after Nova Scotia's government passed legislation ending a lengthy contract dispute with teachers and putting a stop to work-to-rule action.