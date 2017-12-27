Nova Scotia utility continues to restore power after fierce Christmas Day winds

Nova Scotia Power is continuing to repair downed power lines this morning after a winter storm that brought powerful winds to Atlantic Canada during a Christmas Day storm.

The utility's website estimated just over 7,400 homes and businesses remained without electricity as of about 6 a.m. local time, with most of the outages on the south shore.

The provincial utility said more than 700 personnel were working to restore service.

Story continues below advertisement

The power company said on Tuesday that damage was substantial and that the work would continue through Wednesday to complete repairs and restore power to most customers.

During the storm wind blew trees into power lines, broke poles, and snapped lines, causing over 150,000 customers to lose their power over the holiday weekend.

The utility sent out a news release today saying it "expects to have the vast majority" of customers restored today by noon local time on Wednesday.

Wednesday's weather forecast for the Maritimes is for much colder temperatures, with wind chill values between minus 26 and minus 30 Celsius in Nova Scotia, and between minus 30 and minus 35 in New Brunswick.

The cold conditions are expected to stick around until the weekend.

Meanwhile, residents of northern and western New Brunswick were still digging out after the Christmas Day storm.

Environment Canada says Bathurst recorded 46 centimetres of snow while Northampton, just south of Woodstock, picked up 38 centimetres.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Miramichi saw 27 centimetres of snow, about 20 centimetres fell in Moncton, Base Gagetown reported 17 centimetres, and 16 centimetres fell in Saint John.