The regulatory body for Ontario nurses decided not to conduct a formal investigation into the firing of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, a nurse later revealed to be a serial killer, because her former boss said Ms. Wettlaufer owned up to her medication errors and had no “underlying” issues.

The College of Nurses of Ontario was informed on May 1, 2014, that Ms. Wettlaufer had been dismissed from her job as a nurse at the Caressant Care long-term-care facility in Woodstock, Ont., for giving insulin meant for another patient to a resident who was also diabetic.

The director of nursing at Caressant told college staff at the time that Ms. Wettlaufer was upfront about her errors, never denied the incidents and that no patients were harmed.

The college decided a deeper probe was not needed. It kept the details confidential, which a college lawyer said was required by law.

Ms. Wettlaufer, 50, pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. She received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

One of the murders and two of the attempted murders took place after Ms. Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant in 2014.

“There was no allegation whatsoever at that time of any deliberate attempt to overdose a patient, there was no allegation of any deliberativeness whatsoever in any of the errors that were identified by the director of nursing,” Mark Sandler, a lawyer for the college, said after Tuesday’s hearing. “Obviously, one looks at everything in this case with the benefit of hindsight. But if you look at it at the time … a decision was made that it didn’t warrant formal investigation.”

The details of Ms. Wettlaufer’s 2014 interaction with the college, and of a 1995 incident in which she was found dazed after stealing anti-anxiety medication, emerged during a surreal disciplinary hearing for Ms. Wettlaufer on Tuesday.

The ex-nurse, already sentenced to life in prison, was found guilty of professional misconduct and formally stripped of her licence.

A chair, table and nameplate were waiting for Ms. Wettlaufer in the hearing room, but she did not attend.

Ms. Wettlaufer gave up her nursing licence voluntarily last September.

Nonetheless, a five-member disciplinary panel of the college found her guilty of 14 counts each of abuse and of conduct considered disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional related to the 14 patients she killed, tried to kill or assaulted by injecting them with overdoses of insulin.

“This is the most egregious example of abuse and disgraceful conduct that this panel has ever considered,” said Grace Fox, chair of the disciplinary panel.

One lingering question in the case is why Ms. Wettlaufer was able to go on killing for so long. A public inquiry into the case has been announced.

When Ms. Wettlaufer e-mailed the college to resign her nursing licence on Sept. 30, 2016, her public record included nothing about the 2014 firing or the 1995 incident that led the college to restrict her licence for one year.

In her submission to the disciplinary panel on Tuesday, Megan Shortreed, the college counsel, said Ms. Wettlaufer was fired from an unnamed hospital in late 1995 after she stole Lorazepam, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety.

Ms. Wettlaufer was found “dazed and disoriented” at work and was hospitalized.

The college investigated and eventually determined that she should be allowed to keep practising, provided she agree to stay drug- and alcohol-free, remain under the care of a doctor and addictions specialists and submit urine samples, among other conditions.

The college based that decision on reports from two medical examiners, one a psychiatrist, the other a substance-abuse specialist, both of whom concluded Ms. Wettlaufer was fit to practise.

The conditions remained in place for one year and on her public record for six, in keeping with the college’s policy at the time. (Now, nurses can request to have such notes removed from their record after six years, but it does not happen automatically, Ms. Shortreed said.)

The College of Nurses of Ontario requires that employers who fire a nurse for professional misconduct or incompetence notify the regulatory body within 30 days.

Mr. Sandler said the college receives about 1,300 such notices every year.

“Ultimately, there will be a public inquiry in this matter,” he said. “The bottom line is that if the college could have done anything differently and that’s so recommended by the commissioner, then the college will take that to heart.”

Ms. Wettlaufer kept her nursing license despite being fired from Caressant Care – the Woodstock nursing home where she killed seven of her eight victims – on March 31, 2014.

Five months later, she murdered Arpad Horvath, 75, at her next job, at Meadow Park nursing home in London.

She injected two more patients with potentially lethal doses of insulin, one at a nursing home in Paris, Ont., in 2015, the other at a private home in Ingersoll in 2016. Both patients survived.

The dismissal letter from Caressant, which was summarized in a police affidavit and released as part of the court file, said Ms. Wettlaufer was suspended four times for administering drugs improperly in the nearly seven years she worked at the home.

In reference to the mix-up with the insulin, the letter by an administrator at Caressant said: “This is another incident in a pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk. You have an extensive disciplinary record for medication-related errors which include numerous warnings as well as 1-, 3- and two 5-day suspensions.”

A spokesman for Caressant did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Ms. Fox, the disciplinary panel chair, told the hearing she hoped Ms. Wettlaufer’s behaviour would not harm the reputation of her profession.

“The overwhelming majority of nursing professionals are dedicated and caring individuals. Ms. Wettlaufer’s horrific actions should not tarnish the good name and good work of these dedicated professionals.”

The disciplinary panel is also expected to formally revoke Ms. Wettlaufer’s certificate of registration as a nurse.

