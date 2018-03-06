 Skip to main content

Dennis Oland's case put over until next week for pretrial conferences

Dennis Oland arrives at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saint John on Jan. 3, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press

The case against Dennis Oland has been put over until next week for more pre-trial conferences ahead of his retrial for the murder of his father.

Oland was charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Richard Oland and is due to face another trial in October.

Oland was in court Tuesday when lawyers met for a short time and put off the next hearing to Monday in Saint John, N.B.

He was found guilty in 2015 of his father's murder, but the province's appeal court overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial.

The financial planner's first trial in Court of Queen's Bench lasted 65 days, and court documents indicate a retrial could last just as long.

His 69-year-old father was found face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

An autopsy showed he suffered 45 sharp and blunt force blows to his head, neck and hands, but no murder weapon was ever found.

