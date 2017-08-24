Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A bust of Sir John A. Macdonald is seen during an announcement in Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2012. (Dave Chan For The Globe and Mail)
A bust of Sir John A. Macdonald is seen during an announcement in Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2012. (Dave Chan For The Globe and Mail)

Ontario teachers’ union wants John A. Macdonald schools renamed Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The union representing Ontario’s public elementary school teachers wants the name of Canada’s first prime minister to be removed from schools in the province.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario passed a motion at its annual meeting last week calling on all school districts in Ontario to rename schools and buildings named after Sir John A. Macdonald.

The union says it wants the name change because of what it calls Macdonald’s role as the “architect of genocide against Indigenous Peoples.”

Related: Trudeau renames Langevin Block building out of respect for Indigenous peoples

Macdonald was prime minister during the time the federal government approved the first residential schools in the country.

The ETFO’s call comes after a student-led campaign at Toronto’s Ryerson University last month pushed for the school to change its name out of respect for residential school survivors.

The downtown university is named for Egerton Ryerson, a pioneer of public education in Ontario who is widely believed to have helped shape residential school policy through his ideas on education for Indigenous children.

And in June, the name of founding father Hector-Louis Langevin was stripped from the building that houses the Prime Minister’s Office on Parliament Hill. Langevin argued for a separate school system with a specific mandate to assimilate Indigenous children.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau announces new name for National Aboriginal Day (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular