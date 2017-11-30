Ontario Human Rights Commission to review practices of Toronto police

The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has gone public with an inquiry into racial profiling by the Toronto Police Service, saying the force has not responded to a request it made five months ago to provide data on how police interact with the city's black population.

OHRC Commissioner Renu Mandhane said the commission has tracked cases of racial profiling by police for 40 years and this inquiry is of an "unprecedented scale." It seeks to marry statistics on Canada's largest police force with the lived experiences of Toronto's black population.

The inquiry will look into the practices and activities of the Toronto police between January, 2010, and the end of June, 2017, to determine whether racial profiling or discrimination against the black population were at play in cases where officers stopped and questioned, used force against, and arrested, charged or released individuals.

But whether the inquiry will produce results is up in the air given that Ms. Mandhane is still waiting for a response from the Toronto Police Service.

"We understand that [the Toronto Police Service] continues to say that they want to co-operate with us but it's unclear what that means without the data being made available," she said at a news conference.

After the inquiry was made public on Thursday, the police service said the commission's characterization of its efforts was "incorrect." The police service has been actively engaged with the commission for five months, Toronto Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said. Compiling the requested data would cost millions of dollars – "resources that have not been allocated for in our existing budget," she said.

Ms. Gray said the police service offered the human-rights commission office space and full access to raw data and documents to review, but did not get a response from the commission.

Ms. Mandhane said it was unreasonable for the police service to expect her team to make sense of raw numbers collected using a system they weren't familiar with. She added that her commission had asked the police for several years to compile data to track racial discrimination.

"The fact that they can't do it or can't do it easily many years later isn't a reasonable response to a public interest inquiry under the human rights code," she said.

Although she would not say if and when she plans to do this, Ms. Mandhane said that, through the province, her commission has the power to enforce the handover of data if it's determined that the police are obstructing the inquiry.

In July, her office sent the data request to the Toronto Police Service and also to the Toronto Police Services Board and the Special Investigations Unit (which investigates incidents of sexual assault, serious injury or death in which police are involved). The latter two organizations responded, saying they would comply, and she hopes the police board will direct the Toronto Police Service to release the data as well.

This past spring, the human-rights commission released a report on racial profiling based on consultations with almost 1,650 individuals and found young black men were the most frequent targets of profiling by police. The previous month, Justice Michael Tulloch released a report that called out forces across the province and their oversight bodies for profiling. Currently, he is reviewing carding practices and racial discrimination among police in the province.

Jamil Jivani, a black Toronto lawyer and community organizer, says he looks forward to seeing hard numbers on racial profiling, so complaints from individuals aren't dismissed as mere anecdotes by police and the public.

"I think that will be really helpful in understanding how much of this is a societal problem, that might be attributed to things like poverty, broken families, to a lack of economic opportunity, versus being an actual racial bias problem," he said.

The belief of many of the city's black residents, especially young men, is that they cannot complain about how police treat them. Ms. Mandhane said the point of the inquiry was to "take the pressure off individuals" who don't speak up out of fear or hopelessness.

A 23-year-old black man who attended the inquiry launch said his negative interactions with police began in Grade 7. He was at a 7-11 with friends when a kid stole something and police immediately zeroed-in on him and his friends because, he believes, they were all black. It became part of a pattern that has followed him into adulthood, he said. Because he was concerned about repercussions that could result from speaking out against police, he did not want to give his name.

Whenever he'd have run-ins with officers, he didn't even want to tell his mother. He said he was taught to avoid the topic, put his head down and go on with his day.