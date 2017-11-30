Ontario Human Rights Commission to launch probe into Toronto police practices

The Ontario Human Rights Commission is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into what it says is racial profiling and racial discrimination by Toronto police.

Chief Commissioner Renu Mandhane says the inquiry will focus on the activities of the police service from Jan. 1, 2010, to June 30, 2017.

Mandhane says racial profiling and discrimination has undermined public trust in police.

Story continues below advertisement

"Despite the immense pain and suffering it has caused, discrimination in policing has been allowed to continue for decades," she said. "It is simply unacceptable that people who are racially profiled in their youth have to warn their grandchildren about it."

The inquiry will assess whether the practices of the police service were consistent with racial profiling and discrimination against the black community in a number of areas including stops, questioning and use of force.

The commission says it will examine the police service culture, training, policies, procedures and accountability mechanisms.

"This inquiry is not about establishing whether the community's concerns are founded," she said. "We know that they are. This inquiry is about determining the specific interactions between police and civilians that are a cause for concern."

The commission has asked the service and the province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, to turn over a wide range of data to determine how and where racial profiling exists in law enforcement.

Mandhane said thus far the Toronto Police Service has not turned over the data requested by the commission.

Toronto Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the service welcomes the inquiry by the commission and views it as a chance to improve community relations.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Gray disagreed with the commission's characterization of service's co-operation over the past five months, offering to share their correspondence with media. The service has offered office space and access to the raw data and documents to review, she said.

"Our discussions have included a detailed explanation about how a significant portion of the information they have requested is not readily available or not available in the form they seek," she said. "In order to provide that information, the service would have to spend millions of dollars – resources that have not been allocated for in our existing budget."