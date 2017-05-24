Ontarians will face higher-than-usual electrical bills for nearly two decades as part of the government’s plan to reduce power rates in the short-term, according to Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office.

Facing public anger over soaring power bills, Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government has pledged to cut electrical rates by 25 per cent this year and to cap bill increases at the rate of inflation for the next four years. The plan will save consumers $24-billion over the next 29 years, but will cost the province $45-billion by 2045, according to an assessment of the plan by the province’s independent accountability office.

Due to interest and other financial costs, Ontario taxpayers will need to repay $21-billion more by 2045 than they’ll save on power bills. The FAO warned that those costs could increase rapidly if the government can’t keep its budget balanced over the next three decades. If Ontario needs to borrow money to finance the plan, the cost could increase to as much as $93-billion due to higher borrowing costs.

Ms. Wynne’s popularity has waned over the past year as rapidly increasing hydro rates have become a political liability for the Liberals only a year out from the next general election. To reduce rates, the government has decided to refinance electricity costs over 30 years, lowering bills in the first few years but increasing costs in later years.

According to the FAO, the average electrical consumer will pay $22 per month from 2028 to 2045 to repay the plan, with a monthly bill expected to be around $213 in 2028. After the 25 per cent rebate in 2017, the average bill is expected to drop from $164 to $123 monthly.

