Ontario is going back into deficit in a pre-election budget

Ontario's Finance Minister says his province is going back into deficit in a pre-election budget he will table on March 28.

Speaking to a business crowd in downtown Toronto, Charles Sousa says the province will run a deficit of up to $8-billion, breaking a key promise by the Liberal government to balance the books.

"We will be running a deficit, starting next year at less than one per cent of GDP. Our budget will have a clear path to track back to balance. But let's be clear, we are making this choice deliberately," Mr. Sousa said.

Mr. Sousa could not tell reporters after his speech how large the deficit will be or when he expects Ontario's books to be balanced again. While the Finance Minister was able to balance last year's budget, the first in a decade where the province posted a surplus, he said new money now had to be directed at health-care and child-care.

The deficit comes at a time when Ontario's economic engine has been roaring. GDP growth in 2017 was at a seven-year high according to RBC Bank, and is expected to top two per cent this year. Unemployment is also near its lowest level in decades. Mr. Sousa said the province was using the good economic times to open the spending taps. "We are choosing to put our strengthened fiscal position to work to address our priorities," he said.

With the risk of a collapse in the North America free-trade agreement, a growing number of "Buy American" bills passing state legislatures and the promise of tariffs on steel and aluminum by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mr. Sousa said the budget was based on "prudent" projections due to significant economic risks in the future.

To the opposition, the announcement of a deficit budget is seen as an attempt to buy votes in the June election. With Premier Kathleen Wynne looking to keep her Liberal party in power, the budget is a "final, last-ditch ploy to win the next election," according to Progressive Conservative finance critic Lisa MacLeod.

"After promising a balanced budget for years to come, the Wynne Liberals are already changing their tune and plunging the province back into deficit. They can't be trusted to keep their word," she said.

New Democrat John Vanthof said that deficit promise was the sign of an "old, tired government." Ontario's NDP has yet to release its election platform and Mr. Vanthof would not say whether the party will promise to table a balanced budget.

Mr. Sousa said the spring budget will set up a contrast with the province's Tory opposition, which is currently embroiled in a leadership contest. The leading candidates to take over the party have faced criticism for the budget plans they have teased so far, which include tax cuts, spending increases and the promise of finding billions in wasteful spending. Mr. Sousa said the Tory plans could plunge the province into a deficit of as much as $16-billion, a number the candidates have disputed.

