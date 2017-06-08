Ontario has announced the launch of its new autism program, which is expected to go much more smoothly than the Liberal government’s last attempt that angered thousands of families and spawned large protests.

Children and Youth Services Minister Michael Coteau says children will begin moving into the new program on June 26.

Unlike the bungled rollout last year, intensive therapy will not be limited to children under five as the government works toward fully implementing the program by the spring of 2018.

Progressive Conservative critic Gila Martow calls it a “desperate pre-election” announcement that does nothing to restore the trust of the autism community.

But Ontario Autism Coalition president Bruce McIntosh says the key difference this time is families and advocates were involved in the process of developing the program.

“That’s probably the single biggest factor,” said McIntosh, who added that the new program includes many elements families have been urging for 12 years.

