The number of overdose deaths in Ontario linked to opioids jumped 11 per cent in the first half of 2016, new figures show.

“The numbers are definitely alarming,” Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins said at a news conference on Wednesday, where he unveiled new initiatives aimed at gathering more timely information on the opioid crisis, including overdose deaths.

The government has launched the Interactive Opioid Tracker, a web-based tool that makes a wide range of data available.

The tracker shows that 412 people died from opioid overdoses in the first six months of 2016, compared with 371 in the same period of 2015.

The tracker also contains 10 years of data on opioid related emergency department visits, which will help health care workers and policy makers better understand the scope of the problem, Dr. Hoskins said.

The speedier data follows an overhaul of the way the Chief Coroner’s Office tracks and analyzes overdose fatalities.

Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer said in a recent interview that his office has built a new centralized electronic database that houses information on opioid-related deaths. The database captures such information as the victim’s age, sex, geographic location of death and type of drugs involved.

Under the old system, by contrast, information on opioid-related fatalities existed in individual case files, making it difficult to systematically review cases and analyze trends.

The Coroners Office is also speeding up investigations by capturing any information related to drugs at the beginning of a probe, rather than waiting until it is complete to determine that opioids were involved.

“I’m flipping it on its head,” Dr. Huyer said. “What we’ve done is develop a process that’s going to allow us to know about a drug-related death and opioid-related death at the front end.”

Prior to Wednesday’s update, the most recent statistics on opioid-related deaths in Ontario were from 2015 – there were just over 700 deaths that year, preliminary figures show.

Police and public-health officials across Ontario have complained that the lack of up-to-date statistics on opioid-related deaths and overdoses have left them struggling to track the scale of a deadly epidemic that is rapidly moving east from Western Canada.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott has also expressed frustration with those provinces and territories that have not provided data in the midst of a public health crisis.

In British Columbia, the epicentre of the epidemic, the Coroners Service releases monthly reports on overdose deaths.

Dr. Huyer said much of the information about the toll opioids are taking already exists in his office but under the old system someone had to manually go through case files to extract the information.

With the new database, he said, his office will be able to readily look for trends, such as how many people die of opioid overdoses in a certain geographic region.

