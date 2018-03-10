Doug Ford wins Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leadership after contentious vote

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives have chosen Doug Ford as their new leader following a contested vote that delayed the announcement by more than six hours.

A tight race between Mr. Ford and former Tory MPP Christine Elliott prompted the wait as party officials reviewed the results.

Hartley Lefton, the chair of the committee running the leadership process, told hundreds of people who had waited for hours at a convention centre in Markham that they had to go home without finding out who the new leader of the party would be.

"There is a review underway about an allocation of a certain list of electors that need to be resolved as it may have an impact in electoral votes. We expect the review to be resolved in the short term," he told members to loud boos and cries of "shame" just before 7:30 p.m.

The party said 64,053 of its nearly 190,000 members cast ballots in the race, which also featured political newcomer Caroline Mulroney and party activist Tanya Granic Allen.

Because of the short turnaround in the leadership race the party opted to use an online voting system that it had not tried before. After a party member voted online on a ranked ballot, the party created a PDF of the ballot that was stored on its server. The ballots, which listed only a member's vote and information about their riding, were then printed out in batches by the party.

Volunteers then scanned a barcode on each of the ballots to tabulate the total vote.

The PC leader is not elected by the total vote, but by points allocated to each riding. To help make sure that a candidate could win votes across Ontario, the party allocated 100 points to each of the province's 124 ridings. Points are allocated to each candidate based on the percentage of votes they get in each riding. However, in ridings with fewer than 100 ballots cast, each vote is then equal to a point.

According to a senior member of Ms. Elliott's campaign, the party had trouble figuring out which ridings some voters belonged to. Another senior official to Ms. Elliott said the party had trouble placing 3,000 ballots in the ridings where voters lived.

With the race said to be close and some ridings near or below 100 voting members, a few extra votes could be enough to swing the entire contest.

To guard against fraud, the party required members to go through a lengthy process to register to vote. First they needed to receive a physical letter with a code that they could then use to register with the party. Once the member had verified their identity, either with an Ontario driver's license or a piece of ID with a photo and another with an address, they got a second code online to allow them to vote.

Thousands of members complained that they were unable to vote because of the complex system or because they did not receive the proper codes to verify.

A last-minute attempt to delay the contest failed on Friday evening when a judge rejected a request to extend the voting period in the race for another week.

With the contest given the go ahead, hundreds gathered in Markham on Saturday to await the results. Interim leader Vic Fedeli called on his party to stay united as the party seeks to defeat Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberal government in a few short months. However, Mr. Fedeli warned that the new leader will need to work with the party's factions to bring them together.

"Do not believe the polls, our opponents will not be giving up," Mr. Fedeli told the party. The Tories have been far ahead of the Liberals in opinion polling in recent months.

"Do not let small differences that are inevitable in a leadership campaign distract us from our shared purpose and our common cause," he said in one of his last statements as the party's interim leader. "Stay united and stay strong."

Throughout the 44-day leadership race, the shortest in Ontario's modern history, one name came up consistently, and with reverence, from each of the candidates: Jason Kenney. Admired by the party faithful for his strong stance against a carbon tax, the leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party spoke about the importance of Ontario's Tory party to the country as a whole.

"The country is counting on you. You cannot get this wrong. Sixteen years of government that has done damage to your economy, we cannot carry on. This has been the heart of Canada's economy since the beginning of confederation. You lost recent elections, you learned from those mistakes."

After nearly 15 years as the province's Official Opposition, the Tories hope the new leader will unite the party in time to defeat Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberal government. However, Mr. Ford was a divisive candidate and the election is only a few months away. He had only two public endorsements from current caucus members and three from nominated candidates.

Mr. Ford served a single term on Toronto city council from 2010 to 2014 with his brother, the late mayor Rob Ford. Polls showed he was the most divisive candidate in the race. He is far more popular with party members than with the general public. While he became a household name during his brother's scandal-plagued mayoralty, Mr. Ford pointed to his time in office as a sign of his promise that he could save taxpayers money.

He ran for Toronto mayor in 2014 after taking over his brother's re-election campaign when Rob became sick. Mr. Ford was preparing to mount a second mayoral campaign when Mr. Brown resigned as Tory leader.

The 53-year-old was the first to enter the contest and built his campaign around many of the same themes his brother followed as mayor, promising to root out government waste and corruption. He pledged to balance the budget and cut billions in spending without firing any public servants.

During his time on the campaign trail, Mr. Ford often spoke about his experience as a businessman in his family's label-making business, and said he would focus on business and social conservative issues as premier. In the last days of the campaign he said he would allow MPPs to debate legislation to restrict access to abortion for minors.

The PC Party was thrust into a leadership contest on Jan. 25 when Patrick Brown resigned a few hours after a hastily called press conference where he denied allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. The allegations, first aired by CTV News, dated from Mr. Brown's time as a federal member of Parliament, At the time, he said he was stepping aside to focus on clearing his name.

Further allegations emerged in the weeks after Mr. Brown's resignation, including ones involving his personal finances. Ontario's integrity commissioner is now investigating Mr. Brown after a complaint was made that the former leader's salary barely covered the mortgage for his $2.3-million home and the Barrie-area politician had not disclosed income from renting out his home.

Days after Mr. Brown stepped down, the party's interim leader announced that "rot" had been allowed to spread through the opposition during the two years Mr. Brown was at its helm.

Mr. Brown, 39, then entered the race to succeed himself on Feb. 16, only hours before the party's registration deadline. He was kicked out of the party's caucus earlier in the day. Ten days later, citing the difficulty on his family and the distraction of his presence in the race, Mr. Brown withdrew from the campaign.

Among the candidates to succeed Mr. Brown, Ms. Elliott is the only veteran with experience at Queen's Park, where she served for nearly a decade. The 62-year-old politician, from just east of Toronto, made two previous runs for the party's leadership and lost. Mr. Ford served one term on city council in Toronto and a number of polls showed him to be the most divisive candidate in the race. Ms. Mulroney's candidacy was built on her promise that she would be a fresh voice in politics. The daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, she lacked any serious political experience before her bid for the leadership. Ms. Granic Allen is a social-conservative activist who took a strong line in opposition to Ontario's current sex-education curriculum.