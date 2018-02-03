 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ontario PCs have around 67,000 fewer members than previously claimed: Fedeli

Ontario PCs have around 67,000 fewer members than previously claimed: Fedeli

Vic Fedeli speaks at a press conference after a caucus meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party says the Tories have just over 133,000 members — some 67,000 fewer than claimed by former leader Patrick Brown less than a month ago.

In an e-mail to the PC caucus obtained by The Canadian Press, Vic Fedeli says a check of the party's membership system this week turned up the discrepancy.

He says that within hours of Brown's sudden resignation on Jan. 25, party IT workers shut down the Tories' membership management system to protect member information.

Story continues below advertisement

In media interviews on Jan. 12, Brown said the party's membership had swollen to more than 200,000 people across the province.

Brown resigned after CTV News reported allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by two women.

Brown vehemently denies the allegations, which The Canadian Press has not independently verified.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.