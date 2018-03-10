Ontario PCs leadership race results delayed amid confusion

The announcement of the new leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives was delayed on Saturday afternoon due to an undisclosed issue with the vote. Lawyers representing some of the candidates in the race were also seen meeting at the convention centre.

Earlier on Saturday, interim leader of Ontario PCs Vic Fedeli called on his party to stay united as members gathered in Markham, Ont., and prepared to welcome a new leader on Saturday afternoon.

After nearly 15 years as the province's Official Opposition, the Tories hope their new leader will unite the party in time to defeat Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberal government in a few short months. However, Mr. Fedeli warned that the new leader will need to work with the party's factions to bring them together.

"Do not believe the polls, our opponents will not be giving up," Mr. Fedeli told the party. The Tories have been far ahead of the Liberals in opinion polling in recent months.

"Do not let small differences that are inevitable in a leadership campaign distract us from our shared purpose and our common cause," he said in one of his last statements as the party's interim leader. "Stay united and stay strong."

Throughout the 44-day leadership race, the shortest in Ontario's modern history, one name came up consistently, and with reverence, from each of the candidates: Jason Kenney. Admired by the party faithful for his strong stance against a carbon tax, the Leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party spoke about the importance of Ontario's Tory party to the country as a whole.

"The country is counting on you. You cannot get this wrong. Sixteen years of government that has done damage to your economy, we cannot carry on. This has been the heart of Canada's economy since the beginning of confederation. You lost recent elections, you learned from those mistakes."

Going into Saturday's meeting, polls showed former Toronto councillor Doug Ford and former Tory MPP Christine Elliott were the leading contenders to claim the party's leadership. Political newcomer Caroline Mulroney and party activist Tanya Granic Allen are also in the running.

The candidates kept a low profile Saturday morning and told party officials they would not be speaking with the media after the new leader was announced.

A media room set up by the party for a news conference had to be dismantled before the convention began. The new leader should be announced after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A last-minute attempt to delay the contest failed on Friday evening when a judge rejected a request to extend the voting period in the race for another week.

"This case turns on the balance of convenience. The clear balance is in favour of the respondents," Superior Court Justice Todd Archibald wrote in his judgment upholding the party's running of the process. "One more week without a leader impacts every member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario."

Lawyer Jeffrey Radnoff had earlier told a Toronto courtroom that the party needed to extend voting because a number of Tories couldn't vote due to issues with the party's process. Thousands of members told leadership candidates that they hadn't received letters in the mail with the personal identification numbers they needed to vote. Among them was Mr. Radnoff's client. "They are just regular members who paid their fees and want to be part of the democratic process," he said.

Mr. Radnoff, speaking to reporters after the decision was rendered, said that, despite losing the case, he agreed with the judge's reasoning. "My client had a lot of courage to raise what is a very important issue. He's disappointed he can't vote, but he feels he had his day in court," he said.

According to the party, 64,053 of its nearly 190,000 members cast ballots in the race. The leadership vote cost the party about $1.5-million, according to Hartley Lefton, who chaired the committee that ran the process.

Story continues below advertisement

The PC Party was thrust into a leadership contest on Jan. 25 when Patrick Brown resigned a few hours after a hastily called press conference where he denied allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. The allegations, first aired by CTV News, dated from Mr. Brown's time as a federal member of Parliament, At the time, he said he was stepping aside to focus on clearing his name.

Further allegations emerged in the weeks after Mr. Brown's resignation, including ones involving his personal finances. Ontario's integrity commissioner is now investigating Mr. Brown after a complaint was made that the former leader's salary barely covered the mortgage for his $2.3-million home and the Barrie-area politician had not disclosed income from renting out his home.

Days after Mr. Brown stepped down, the party's interim leader announced that "rot" had been allowed to spread through the opposition during the two years Mr. Brown was at its helm.

Mr. Brown, 39, then entered the race to succeed himself on Feb. 16, only hours before the party's registration deadline. He was kicked out of the party's caucus earlier in the day. Ten days later, citing the difficulty on his family and the distraction of his presence in the race, Mr. Brown withdrew from the campaign.

Among the candidates to succeed Mr. Brown, Ms. Elliott is the only veteran with experience at Queen's Park, where she served for nearly a decade. The 62-year-old politician, from just east of Toronto, made two previous runs for the party's leadership and lost. Mr. Ford served one term on city council in Toronto and a number of polls showed him to be the most divisive candidate in the race. Ms. Mulroney's candidacy was built on her promise that she would be a fresh voice in politics. The daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, she lacked any serious political experience before her bid for the leadership. Ms. Granic Allen is a social-conservative activist who took a strong line in opposition to Ontario's current sex-education curriculum.