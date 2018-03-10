After breakneck campaign, Ontario PCs set to announce new leader

Blue, green and red balloons hung from the rafters of a Markham conference centre Saturday as hundreds gathered below to await the announcement of a new leader for Ontario's Progressive Conservatives.

After nearly 15 years as the province's Official Opposition, the Tories hope their new leader will unite the party in time to defeat Premier Kathleen Wynne and her Liberal government. However, with an election only a few months away, the new leader will inherit a party facing internal divisions after a breakneck campaign marked by ferocious skirmishes between the four candidates.

Going into Saturday's meeting, polls showed former Toronto councillor Doug Ford and former Tory MPP Christine Elliott were the leading contenders to claim the party's leadership. Political newcomer Caroline Mulroney and party activist Tanya Granic Allen are also in the running.

The candidates kept a low profile Saturday morning and told party officials they would not be speaking with the media after the new leader was announced.

A media room set up by the party for a news conference had to be dismantled before the convention began.

The meeting is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. and the new leader should be announced about two hours later.

The day will open with speeches from interim party leader Vic Fedeli and Jason Kenney, the leader of Alberta's provincial conservative party.

A last-minute attempt to delay the contest failed on Friday evening when a judge rejected a request to extend the voting period in the race for another week.

"This case turns on the balance of convenience. The clear balance is in favour of the respondents," Superior Court Justice Todd Archibald wrote in his judgment upholding the party's running of the process. "One more week without a leader impacts every member of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario."

Lawyer Jeffrey Radnoff had earlier told a Toronto courtroom that the party needed to extend voting because a number of Tories couldn't vote due to issues with the party's process. Thousands of members told leadership candidates that they hadn't received letters in the mail with the personal identification numbers they needed to vote. Among them was Mr. Radnoff's client. "They are just regular members who paid their fees and want to be part of the democratic process," he said.

Mr. Radnoff, speaking to reporters after the decision was rendered, said that, despite losing the case, he agreed with the judge's reasoning. "My client had a lot of courage to raise what is a very important issue. He's disappointed he can't vote, but he feels he had his day in court," he said.

According to the party, 64,053 of its nearly 190,000 members cast ballots in the race. The leadership vote cost the party about $1.5-million, according to Hartley Lefton, who chaired the committee that ran the process.

The PC Party was thrust into a leadership contest on Jan. 25 when Patrick Brown resigned a few hours after a hastily called press conference where he denied allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. The allegations, first aired by CTV News, dated from Mr. Brown's time as a federal member of Parliament, At the time, he said he was stepping aside to focus on clearing his name.

Further allegations emerged in the weeks after Mr. Brown's resignation, including ones involving his personal finances. Ontario's integrity commissioner is now investigating Mr. Brown after a complaint was made that the former leader's salary barely covered the mortgage for his $2.3-million home and the Barrie-area politician had not disclosed income from renting out his home.

Days after Mr. Brown stepped down, the party's interim leader announced that "rot" had been allowed to spread through the opposition during the two years Mr. Brown was at its helm.

Mr. Brown, 39, then entered the race to succeed himself on Feb. 16, only hours before the party's registration deadline. He was kicked out of the party's caucus earlier in the day. Ten days later, citing the difficulty on his family and the distraction of his presence in the race, Mr. Brown withdrew from the campaign.

Among the candidates to succeed Mr. Brown, Ms. Elliott is the only veteran with experience at Queen's Park, where she served for nearly a decade. The 62-year-old politician, from just east of Toronto, made two previous runs for the party's leadership and lost. Mr. Ford served one term on city council in Toronto and a number of polls showed him to be the most divisive candidate in the race. Ms. Mulroney's candidacy was built on her promise that she would be a fresh voice in politics. The daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, she lacked any serious political experience before her bid for the leadership. Ms. Granic Allen is a social-conservative activist who took a strong line in opposition to Ontario's current sex-education curriculum.