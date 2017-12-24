 Skip to main content

Ontario police investigating after Christmas decorations stolen from homes

DELHI, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police are warning residents of a community in southwestern Ontario that a group of Grinches has been stealing Christmas decorations from people's homes.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received several reports of thefts from people who live on a street in Delhi, Ont.

They say the incidents happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, when a group of people approached houses on the street and removed Christmas lights, ornaments, a Santa Claus and reindeer, along with a star and an extension cord.

Police are asking residents of Delhi to keep an eye on their property and that of their neighbours, and to contact police if they see anything suspicious.

They're asking anyone with information about the thefts to come forward.

