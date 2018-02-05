Ontario PC leadership: The list of who’s running so far​

The candidates

Christine Elliott

Age: 62

Ms. Elliott, who spent nine years as a Whitby-area MPP, is making her third attempt at the Ontario PC leadership, after losing in 2009 to Tim Hudak and in 2015 to Patrick Brown. She stepped aside from politics three years ago to become the province’s first-ever patient ombudsman. She is also the widow of Jim Flaherty, a provincial and federal finance minister who also sought the party leadership unsuccessfully. Mr. Flaherty died of a heart attack in 2014. Policies: Ms. Elliott says her past experience at Queen’s Park is what the party needs to renew itself. She says she’ll mostly stick to the PCs’ existing People’s Guarantee platform, a packet of 147 promises released in November that includes cuts to income taxes and hydro rates, more money for mental health and a takeover of Toronto’s subway infrastructure. But she is personally opposed to its promise of a carbon tax.





Doug Ford

Age: 53

Mr. Ford is the son of Doug Ford Sr., who served one term as a Progressive Conservative MPP and co-founded a printing business, Deco Labels, where the younger Doug Ford became president in the early 2000s. Doug Ford entered municipal politics in 2010 as a councillor and right-hand man to his brother, mayor Rob Ford, and ran unsuccessfully for the mayoralty himself after his brother was diagnosed with cancer. Before the Ontario PCs’ leadership crisis, Doug Ford had been planning to run for mayor again in 2018. Policies: Mr. Ford, who was a strong backer of Mr. Brown before his ouster, blames “elites” for the party’s “complete disarray.” At his campaign launch, he promised a platform of low taxes and to scrap the carbon tax.

Caroline Mulroney

Age: 43

A lawyer with a varied career in business and charity work, Ms. Mulroney was new to politics when the PCs parachuted her in as their candidate for York-Simcoe last year. She is the daughter of former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney. Policies: Ms. Mulroney says it’s too soon to say if she’ll change the People’s Guarantee, but she will consult members about it. She suggested she’d keep the platform’s promised carbon tax, as well as its promise to cancel Ontario’s cap-and-trade regime.

The backstory: How this leadership race happened

A month ago, few could have predicted the PCs would be scrambling for a new leader so soon before June's election. Kathleen Wynne's Liberals were trailing in the polls, and some predicted Patrick Brown would be the next premier of Ontario. But on Jan. 24, all that changed in a matter of hours, and the days that followed revealed deep divisions within the party. Here are some of the key points.

Patrick Brown.

Brown's resignation: On the evening of Jan. 24, CTV News reported on allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Brown involving two teenage girls. Minutes before the broadcast, Mr. Brown said the allegations were "categorically untrue" and that he would be back at work the next day. But shortly afterward, key members of his staff and campaign team resigned, saying he had ignored their advice to quit. Under pressure from senior party members, he announced his resignation overnight.

Rick Dykstra.

Dykstra's resignation: The party faced more scandal on Jan. 28 when party president Rick Dykstra resigned, hours before Maclean's magazine reported on alleged sexual impropriety from his years as a Conservative MP. Mr. Dykstra denies the allegations. The magazine later revealed internal e-mails in which then prime minister Stephen Harper's aides debated whether to drop Mr. Dykstra as a candidate, but they decided not to. Mr. Harper confirmed that he knew about the allegations too, but believed they had been settled by the police in 2014.

Vic Fedeli.

Membership problems: Interim party leader Vic Fedeli revealed more turmoil within the party when it was discovered that membership numbers were far short of what Mr. Brown claimed they were. Last November, Mr. Brown told the party convention that, in his 2 1/2 years as leader, membership had risen from 10,000 to 200,000; but on Feb. 4, Mr. Fedeli said there were only about 133,000, and even that tally might not be accurate. Mr. Fedeli ordered an investigation of all the names in the membership database and the tactics used to sign them up.

Dates to watch

Feb. 16, 5 p.m.: Deadline for new candidates to file their nomination papers and fees.

Deadline for new candidates to file their nomination papers and fees. Feb 16, 11:59 p.m.: Deadline for new members to join the party and be eligible to vote in the leadership race.

Deadline for new members to join the party and be eligible to vote in the leadership race. March 2-8: Party members vote for the new leader by electronic ballot.

Party members vote for the new leader by electronic ballot. March 10: The new leader and final voting results are announced.

The new leader and final voting results are announced. June 7: Provincial election day.

With reports from Justin Giovannetti, Karen Howlett, Bill Curry and Tavia Grant

Photos from The Canadian Press

