Ontario spending $93-million to expand bike lanes

The Ontario government says it is increasing its spending on bike lanes across the province.
Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca says the province is spending $93-million – up from a previously announced $45-million – this year to help 120 communities build bike lanes and biking infrastructure across Ontario.
The spending comes under a four-year municipal commuter plan designed to help Ontario reach its greenhouse gas reduction targets.
Toronto will receive $25.6-million of the funding and will use it to the expand the city's Bike Share system, adding up to 300 new locations with 3,000 bikes.
The funding for the program is drawn from the proceeds of Ontario's cap-and-trade program.
The province estimates that about 1.5 million people in Ontario use their bikes at least once a week during the spring, summer and fall.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨