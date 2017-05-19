Ontario teenager is one of 20 young people from around the world who were awarded the inaugural Diana Award by Prince William and Prince Harry at St. James Palace in London on Thursday.

The award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Faith Dickinson of Peterborough, Ont., was recognized for “Cuddles for Canada,” a charity she launched when she was 9 years old after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During her treatment, Faith’s aunt told her how she got very cold, so Faith made her a fleece blanket.

Faith has since made over 3,000 blankets, which have been sent across Canada and several other countries and has raised more than $30,000 to ensure the blankets remain free to those who need them.

The Diana Award website says Faith personalizes each blanket based on the hobbies or favourite colour and have also been given to soldiers returning home injured or suffering from PTSD.

Prince William said during the awards ceremony that his mother “touched the lives of millions” during her life and still inspires “countless acts of compassion and bravery” two decades after her death in a car crash.

