The Ontario government will be increasing minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2019 as part of a wide-ranging employment package unveiled Tuesday.

The increase to minimum wage will be phased in over the next 18 months, rising to $14 per hour on Jan. 1, 2018.

Part-time workers in Ontario will now receive equal pay for equal work, Premier Kathleen Wynne announced. As a result, workers who have held a job for five years will now be entitled to three weeks of paid vacation.

Opinion: Ontario’s Liberals take a big step to the left

“Workers deserve a degree of certainty, especially when you need these shifts in order to make it through the month,” Ms. Wynne said Tuesday.

As part of a plan the premier says is dedicated to fair workplaces, employers will now be required to pay an employee three hours’ wages if their shift is cancelled with less than 48 hours notice. Workers will also have the right to 10 emergency days annually, two of which must be paid.

The plan also changes union rules, making it easier for temporary workers, building services workers, as well as home and community care workers, to unionize.

More to come

Report Typo/Error