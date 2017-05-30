The Ontario government will increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2019 as part of a wide-ranging employment package unveiled Tuesday.

The increase to minimum wage will be phased in over the next 18 months, rising to $14 per hour on Jan. 1, 2018.

Part-time, temporary, casual and seasonal workers in Ontario will now receive equal pay for equal work, Premier Kathleen Wynne announced.

The announcement revealed sweeping amendments to Ontario’s Employment Standards Act and Labour Relations Act following two years of independent review. The changes are largely in line with recommendations with the Changing Workplaces Review released last week, though in some cases, such as raising minimum wage and more rigid scheduling rules, they went beyond what the review suggested.

Ms. Wynne highlighted three other key points. Employers will now be required to pay an employee three hours’ wages if their shift is cancelled with less than 48 hours notice. “Workers deserve a degree of certainty, especially when you need these shifts in order to make it through the month,” she said Tuesday.

Workers will also have the right to 10 emergency days annually, two of which must be paid. And after five years with a company, employees must be guaranteed at least three weeks of paid vacation.

The plan also changes union rules, making it easier for temporary workers, building services workers, as well as home and community care workers, to unionize.

The changes will add to the cost of doing business in Ontario. When the province revealed the Changing Workplaces Review last week, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce strongly advised that Queen’s Park do a cost-benefit analysis of its recommendations, suggesting that they would make the province less competitive in the face of increasingly globalized competition.

