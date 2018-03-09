 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ontario vows to give municipalities $40-million for marijuana-law enforcement

Ontario vows to give municipalities $40-million for marijuana-law enforcement

Marijuana plants grow at the Canopy Growth Corp. facility in Smith Falls, Ont., on Dec. 19, 2017.

Chris Roussakis/Bloomberg

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The government of Ontario says it will provide $40 million from its share of federal marijuana taxes to municipalities to help them cover law enforcement and safety costs associated with pot legalization.

The province says the money, which will be provided to municipalities upfront, will come from the first two years of federal excise duties on pot producers.

Ontario Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Marie-France Lalonde says the $40-million fund will ensure that municipalities have the resources to enforce new marijuana laws and combat issues such as impaired driving and the illegal sale of marijuana.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario says the money will be provided on a per household basis and will be adjusted so that every municipality will get a minimum of $10,000.

Association of Municipalities of Ontario President Lynn Dollin says her organization and the province both recognize the need to monitor the "real costs" of the new marijuana legislation as it is implemented.

The province says it is also creating a Cannabis Intelligence Co-ordination Centre to help shut down illegal storefront dispensaries, funding sobriety test training to help police across the province detect impaired drivers, and creating a legal team to support prosecution of drug-impaired drivers.

The federal government now says legal marijuana won’t be available for sale before August. Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says once the Senate holds a final vote by June 7, provinces will need eight to 12 weeks to prepare. The Canadian Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.