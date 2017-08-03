Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A shipment of Mifegymiso is pictured at the Willow Women's Clinic in Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2017. Women in Ontario will be able to get an abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10.
A shipment of Mifegymiso is pictured at the Willow Women's Clinic in Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2017. Women in Ontario will be able to get an abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10. (Ellen Wiebe/Globe and Mail Update)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Women in Ontario will be able to get an abortion pill for free with a prescription as of Aug. 10.

Mifegymiso, an alternative to surgical abortion, is a combination of the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol.

It can be used to terminate pregnancies at an early stage, up to seven weeks from the start of a woman’s last menstrual period.

The Ontario government says it will be available next Thursday at participating pharmacies for women with a valid health card and prescription.

Status of Women Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris says publicly funding Mifegymiso gives women across Ontario fair and equal access to safe abortion.

New Brunswick and Alberta also cover Mifegymiso, and the Quebec government has said it hopes to do so.

