The Globe and Mail

OSPCA investigating animal-cruelty claims at Windrift Kennel dog-sledding operation

A dog is seen at a dog-sledding operation north of Toronto in this image taken from a handout video.

Dylan Blake/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

Ontario's animal welfare organization has launched an investigation into the treatment of more than 100 dogs at a dog-sledding operation north of Toronto.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it is looking into allegations that dogs were mistreated at Windrift Kennel in Moonstone, Ont., after a complaint from a couple.

Natash Guerriero and Dylan Blake say they went dog-sledding on Sunday and took video of the dogs afterward.

The videos, which the pair posted to Facebook, show dozens of dogs chained up in the snow, with one dog limping with an apparent open wound on one of its front legs.

A tour operator, Toronto Adventures, says it has cut ties with Windrift Kennel after the allegations surfaced.

Windrift Kennel has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

