The federal government has approved up to $60-million in spending to bring electricity transmission to the remote First Nations community of Pikangikum, where lack of reliable power is contributing to a social and mental health crisis in the community.

Pikangikum is one of 22 remote Indigenous communities in Northwest Ontario that own Wataynikaneyap Power, a company that is pursuing a plan to upgrade and extend the electricity grid by 1,800 kilometres from Dryden to bring power to the region. The communities now rely on expensive and unreliable diesel generators.

Pikangikum, an Ojibway community of 2,800, has suffered from poverty and a history of suicides. Four young people have taken their own lives since last month, including two sisters.

Among other factors, its leaders point to the lack of reliable energy on the reserve, where 80 per cent of houses are without power and the diesel-powered water treatment plant frequently breaks down. The community – whose diesel generating station has been at capacity since 2010 – joined the Wataynikeyap Power project last August.

Of the 22 partners, Pikangikum is the closest to the grid, and the work to extend transmission there is the first step in the overall plan. Wataynikaneyap Power is partnering with Fortis Inc. and RES Group, a renewable energy company, and is raising money in bond markets to help finance the project.

“Education, health services, safe drinking water, food supply, safety and many other basic human necessities require the provision of clean, reliable, and accessible power,” Wataynikaneyap Power said in a statement Thursday.

“The Pikangikum Power Line Project has been fast-tracked due to the urgent need for the power line and proximity to the existing grid.”

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett announced the funding Thursday at a news conference in Thunder Bay, Ont.

“The connection of Pikangikum First Nation to the Ontario electrical grid will mark a significant achievement," Ms. Bennett said in a release. She added the project will help efforts by governments and First Nations leaders “ in creating lasting improvements to the quality of life in Pikangikum First Nation, improving health and safety, and opening the door for future economic development."

Pikangikum Chief Dean Owen welcomed the announcement.

"This is the best news I've heard in a long time - the community really needs this," Chief Owen said. “Now we need to get the line in as soon as possible. This means that Pikangikum can move forward with infrastructure, economic development and community growth.

“And now that Wataynikaneyap Power has achieved this success, we can focus on the rest of the remote First Nation communities being connected,” he added.

